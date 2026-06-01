Jiuzi Holdings Inc.: Jiuzi Holdings Announces AI Intelligent Imaging Platform Achieves Milestone Progress and Advances Toward Commercial Deployment as Planned

Hangzhou, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi" or the "Company") today announced the latest developments regarding its AI intelligent imaging and data platform. The Company is preparing to advance the development of its next-generation AI intelligent imaging platform in accordance with its established strategic roadmap and is making systematic preparations for subsequent commercial deployment.

The intelligent imaging platform is designed to enable enterprise customers to transition from traditional image monitoring and standalone data processing models to real-time intelligent analytics and data-driven decision-making. By integrating AI recognition capabilities, data processing architecture, and deployment systems, the Company is preparing to build a unified intelligent imaging and data solution.

The Company believes that as digital infrastructure upgrades accelerate, enterprise demand for intelligent imaging systems is undergoing structural transformation. The market is shifting from validation of single algorithm functionalities toward demand for scalable, deployable, and compliant integrated platform architectures.

As data volumes expand and scenario complexity increases, operators must continuously address data compliance requirements, algorithm accuracy competition, cross-scenario adaptability, and system stability challenges. Jiuzi believes that platform-level capability development may become a key competitive factor in the industry.

In response to these trends, the Company is preparing to develop a unified AI intelligent imaging platform framework covering the full workflow from data acquisition and algorithm processing to scenario applications and business decision support, supporting the evolution of intelligent imaging systems toward infrastructure-level solutions.

The Company believes that this integrated architecture differs from market solutions that provide only single recognition modules or isolated algorithm functions. By integrating multi-layer data structures and algorithm capabilities, the platform can transform complex image data into actionable insights, potentially enhancing customer operational efficiency and unlocking additional data asset value.

Key features of the platform include:

• Real-time facial recognition supporting large-scale multi-scenario identification and precise matching;

• Dynamic scene recognition capable of capturing and analyzing environmental and behavioral patterns;

• Automated content tagging and intelligent image filtering to improve data cleansing and labeling efficiency;

• Multimodal data fusion integrating video, image, and structured data to support intelligent decision-making;

• Systematic data pipelines and cloud architecture ensuring high concurrency, real-time processing, and scalable deployment;

• Blockchain-based data notarization exploring image copyright protection and decentralized storage feasibility.

Through ongoing evaluations in pilot and strategic initiatives, the Company is preparing to conduct phased validation of the platform's technical capabilities and scenario adaptability. This may contribute to further strengthening the Company's technological foundation and supporting potential large-scale deployment and commercialization in the future.

The Company stated that as platform capabilities continue to evolve, the AI intelligent imaging system may achieve broader adoption in North America and global markets, while supporting commercialization across multiple industry scenarios. Jiuzi Holdings intends to continue integrating algorithm, data, and cloud infrastructure resources to provide enterprise clients with efficient, intelligent, and sustainable imaging and data solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the development progress of the Company's AI intelligent imaging platform, commercialization deployment plans, market expectations, and future growth trajectory. Forward-looking statements generally include words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "may," and "will." These statements are based on current judgments and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

coco@jzxn.com.