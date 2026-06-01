DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Evolving EGFR NSCLC Market: 8 Emerging Late-stage Therapies to Watch | DelveInsight

The EGFR-NSCLC pipeline possesses some drugs in late-stage development to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Zipalertinib (CLN-081) (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma), Ivonescimab (SMT112) (Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics), PF-08046054 (Pfizer), Patritumab Deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (MK-2870) (Merck/Kelun-Biotech), SYS6010 (CSPC Pharmaceutical), and JMT101 (Shanghai JMT-Bio). The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-small cell lung cancer is increasingly evolving into a biomarker-driven market, with EGFR-mutated disease emerging as one of the most commercially significant segments. The space is dominated by blockbuster EGFR-targeted therapies such as TAGRISSO, which now generates nearly USD 6 billion annually, reinforcing the importance of precision medicine in NSCLC management.

The treatment landscape has rapidly expanded beyond tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), particularly as resistance mutations continue to rise following the widespread first-line adoption of TAGRISSO. Consequently, the post-TAGRISSO setting has become one of the largest unmet needs in EGFR NSCLC, driving intense interest in next-generation therapeutic approaches capable of overcoming resistance and extending survival outcomes.

Among these emerging modalities, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are gaining considerable momentum. Following the approval of Datroway, several late-stage ADC candidates are advancing through pivotal studies, including izalontamab brengitecan from Bristol Myers Squibb, telisotuzumab adizutecan from AbbVie, and sacituzumab tirumotecan from Merck. These programs highlight the growing industry focus on ADC innovation within EGFR-driven NSCLC.

Sadaf Javed, an oncology expert, said that the market is witnessing a convergence of multiple advanced therapeutic platforms, including TKIs, ADCs, bispecific antibodies, CDACs, and gene therapy-based combinations. This expanding competitive landscape suggests that future market leadership will depend heavily on differentiation across efficacy, resistance mutation coverage, administration convenience, safety, and combination potential.

While exon 20 insertion mutations have attracted substantial attention in recent years and transformed into a highly competitive segment, uncommon and atypical EGFR mutations, including G719X, S768I, and PACC mutations, are emerging as the next frontier in EGFR NSCLC research and drug development, creating additional opportunities for targeted innovation.

Discover who will dominate EGFR NSCLC after osimertinib @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/epidermal-growth-factor-receptor-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

Reflecting the strong commercial and clinical momentum in this space, DelveInsight estimates that the EGFR NSCLC market across the 7MM, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, was valued at approximately USD 6.6 billion in 2025.

Below, we highlight 8 late-stage EGFR NSCLC therapies poised to reshape the future of EGFR NSCLC management.

Akeso Bio and Summit Therapeutics' Ivonescimab

Bispecific antibody

Akeso's ivonescimab (AK112, SMT112) is a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody and the first candidate in this category to advance into Phase III clinical trials. Developed using the company's proprietary Tetrabody platform, the therapy is designed to simultaneously inhibit PD-1 interactions with PD-L1 and PD-L2 while also preventing VEGF from binding to its receptors.

The combination of PD-1 inhibition and VEGF blockade has already demonstrated strong clinical benefit across several tumor types, including NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma. By integrating both mechanisms into a single molecule, ivonescimab may provide more efficient dual-pathway suppression and potentially deliver stronger antitumor activity than conventional combination regimens.

The FDA has accepted for filing Summit Therapeutics' Biologics License Application based on results from the Phase III HARMONi trial, with a PDUFA target action date set for November 14, 2026.

As per Javed, ivonescimab has already made notable regulatory progress in China, reinforcing confidence in the therapy and supporting its broader international expansion strategy. Furthermore, ongoing regulatory reviews and submissions across major markets suggest the drug could establish a presence in the global immunotherapy landscape in the near future. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies exploring combination approaches involving targeted therapies and antibody-drug conjugates may also broaden its therapeutic applications and commercial potential.

ArriVent BioPharma and Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals' Firmonertinib

Small molecule

Firmonertinib (previously known as furmonertinib) is an orally administered, mutation-selective EGFR inhibitor characterized by strong brain penetration and broad activity against both common and uncommon EGFR alterations, including PACC and Exon 20 insertion mutations. The therapy is currently under evaluation in a global Phase III study, FURVENT (NCT05607550), for first-line NSCLC patients harboring EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations, as well as in the global Phase Ib FURTHER trial (NCT05364043), which is assessing its efficacy in patients with EGFR PACC mutations. Additionally, firmonertinib is being investigated in combination regimens for advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients with classical EGFR mutations through a collaboration with InnoCare Pharma.

Firmonertinib is emerging as a promising targeted therapy with the potential to enhance the treatment landscape for EGFR-mutant NSCLC, especially in patients with rare EGFR alterations and CNS involvement, according to Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting at DelveInsight. Should ongoing global studies continue to deliver encouraging efficacy and safety data, the drug may establish itself as a strong contender within the EGFR TKI market while broadening therapeutic options for patients with uncommon EGFR mutations.

Explore best emerging therapies post-TAGRISSO @ Emerging Therapies in EGFR NSCLC Market

Merck and Kelun-Biotech's Sacituzumab tirumotecan

ADC

Sacituzumab tirumotecan is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of three key elements: sacituzumab, a monoclonal antibody directed against TROP2; a cytotoxic payload belonging to the topoisomerase I inhibitor class; and an innovative irreversible yet hydrolyzable linker that connects the antibody to the payload using proprietary conjugation technology.

The therapy was developed by Kelun-Biotech, a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical, which specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, commercialization, and global partnering of innovative biologics and small-molecule therapies. Through a collaboration agreement, Kelun-Biotech granted Merck exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize sacituzumab tirumotecan outside Greater China.

Pfizer's PF-08046054

ADC

Pfizer's PF-08046054 (PDL1V) is an experimental antibody-drug conjugate designed to target PD-L1-expressing cells by delivering the potent cytotoxic payload monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE). Beyond its direct cell-killing mechanism, PDL1V also demonstrates antitumor effects through bystander activity and the induction of immunogenic cell death.

To know more about best ADCs in EGFR NSCLC, visit @ EGFR NSCLC Medication

Cullinan Therapeutics and Taiho Pharma's Zipalertinib

Small molecule

Zipalertinib is a next-generation, orally available, irreversible EGFR inhibitor designed to selectively and strongly inhibit tumor cells harboring EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. Preclinical studies suggest that it largely spares wild-type EGFR-expressing cells, potentially reducing the toxicities commonly linked to wild-type EGFR inhibition.

Thakur anticipated that zipalertinib will play a notable role in the EGFR Exon 20ins segment as a next-gen, mutant-selective TKI, especially given its oral dosing, CNS activity, and breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Future performance will be shaped by outcomes from ongoing Phase III (REZILIENT3) studies assessing zipalertinib plus platinum-pemetrexed chemotherapy versus standard care.

CSPC Pharmaceutical's SYS6010

ADC

SYS6010 is a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that combines a humanized anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) IgG1 monoclonal antibody with the topoisomerase I inhibitor JS-1 through a cleavable glycine-glycine-phenylalanine-glycine tetrapeptide linker. As per company's Q2 presentation, SYS6010 is currently under evaluation in a Phase III study for first- and second-line EGFR-mutated NSCLC. The presentation also noted that, in third-line and later EGFR-mutant NSCLC, the company is preparing a trial that will compare SYS6010 against chemotherapy. In 2L+ EGFR-wildtype NSCLC, a separate comparative trial against chemotherapy is also in the preparation phase.

Find out more about top EGFR NSCLC ADC pipeline assets @ EGFR NSCLC Clinical Trials

Source: EGFR NSCLC Market Report

EGFR NSCLC Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key EGFR NSCLC companies, including AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Pfizer, Cullinan Oncology, Taiho Pharmaceutical, ArriVent Biopharma, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Akeso Biopharma, Summit Therapeutics, and others.

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