Hyland Launches Next Wave of AI Platform Innovations to Unlock the Content-Powered Agentic Enterprise

Company enables global organizations to scale agentic automation with new technology blueprint powered by the Content Innovation Cloud

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content-powered agentic enterprise, today unveiled a bold new wave of platform innovations at CommunityLIVE 2026 designed to move AI from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption. Powered by the Content Innovation Cloud, these advancements transform governed enterprise content into trusted, actionable intelligence that accelerates business outcomes. To meet the demands of global organizations, Hyland announced the general availability of the Enterprise Context Engine and introduced industry-specific ontologies that enrich organizational context for more accurate, domain-aware AI performance. Additionally, the company delivered Enterprise Agent Mesh, enabling governed orchestration of AI agents at scale, and introduced Agent Lifecycle Management and Control Tower capabilities to deliver enterprise-grade control, observability, and operational oversight.

"AI is being used to accelerate business outcomes, but the winners will be the enterprises that can embed AI into their operations with governance and control," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "At Hyland, we see healthcare, insurance, banking, education, and government professionals spending significant amounts of time on manual work with documents, and we believe agents should automate the mundane so professionals can refocus on the joy of the job. Our latest innovations are designed to do just that, delivering the critical building blocks needed to operationalize the content-powered agentic enterprise at scale."

"AI is reaching an inflection point in the enterprise, where success is no longer defined by pilots, but by the ability to operationalize across complex, distributed environments," said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager at IDC. "This means moving beyond isolated intelligence to systems that can interpret content, align with business processes, and operate within defined controls and obligations. This is where a strategic investment in modern content platforms like Hyland can drive measurable business outcomes."

Delivering Industry Solutions for the Content-Powered Agentic Enterprise

Hyland is pioneering the content-powered agentic enterprise by delivering preconfigured, industry-specific agentic solutions that automate enterprise execution across healthcare, banking, insurance, education, and government. Grounded in governed content, deep industry domain expertise, and purpose-built orchestration, Hyland enables organizations to transform fragmented, document driven processes into coordinated systems of action.

From intelligent medical records and clinical workflows in healthcare, to customer onboarding and loan operations in banking, to claims, compliance, and underwriting in insurance, these solutions demonstrate how AI can deliver value with the context, consistency, and control needed in high consequence environments. The result is a unified platform that connects content to action, enabling organizations to operationalize AI at scale to accelerate their business outcomes.

Hyland is already modeling what agentic automation looks like when grounded in real operational context:

Agentic Hospital: coordinated set of clinical and administrative agents that unify fragmented patient content into decision ready intelligence, projected to enable up to 5x faster referral assembly, 60% more efficient record intake, and faster, more confident clinical decisions. These agents work together across systems to reduce administrative tasks and give healthcare workers more time to spend with patients.

Agentic Accounts Payable: fully orchestrated set of financial operations agents that automate invoice processing, validation, and exception handling. Delivered as a ready-to-deploy capability, this solution is projected to drive up to 10x faster invoice cycle times, a 60% reduction in cost per invoice, and rapid ROI with a six-month payback period.

Agentic Bank: preconfigured collection of underwriting and onboarding agents that streamline lending workflows by identifying gaps earlier and reducing process friction. This packaged solution is projected to enable s applications to reach underwriter-ready status in days instead of weeks, while reducing manual touchpoints and cutting follow-up requests by up to 50%, allowing teams to focus on higher value work rather than mundane tasks.

Advancing the Agentic Enterprise Through Business Context that Drives Results

Hyland has announced the general availability of the Enterprise Context Engine, designed to make AI more actionable by delivering more reliable results based on specific business context. The Enterprise Context Engine is the layer that enables content curation, knowledge enrichment, and knowledge graphs, contextualized by industry-specific ontologies.

This set of industry-specific ontologies is designed to support organizations across healthcare, insurance, financial services, education, and government. An industry-specific map of entities, terminology, relationships, and rules; an ontology enables AI systems to understand not just what content says, but how concepts connect and what constraints apply in the context of a given industry.

For regulated industries, context is mission-critical to ensuring AI does more than simply summarize documents; enabling agentic automation to safely support reliable decisions and actions. In healthcare, ontologies connect diagnoses to lab results, medications, physician notes, and treatment plans. In financial services, they link regulatory obligations to controls, policies, accounts, and compliance structures. In insurance, they define the relationships between policies, claims, coverages, risk indicators, and investigation signals, enabling more accurate and context-aware outcomes.

Enabling Observability and Control for the Agentic Enterprise

Hyland expanded the Content Innovation Cloud platform with general availability of Enterprise Agent Mesh, giving organizations a single, unified layer to oversee how AI agents operate, interact, and deliver outcomes across the enterprise. The company also introduced Control Tower to serve as the operational command center for the Enterprise Agent Mesh, giving organizations the real-time observability and business metrics enterprises need to manage that complexity with confidence.

This allows organizations to deploy agentic automation at scale across their enterprise, with the ability to review and approve agents before deployment, track performance against KPIs, and take corrective action in real time, including pausing or adjusting agents based on metric thresholds, guardrail violations, or business impact. Built to ensure trust, accountability, and measurable business value, Control Tower enables organizations to actively manage their agent ecosystem, not just monitor it.

Scaling Agents to Power the Agentic Enterprise

As part of the Enterprise Agent Mesh, Hyland unveiled Agent Lifecycle Management, a framework that spans an enterprise agent's existence from design through retirement. The framework is built to solve a core enterprise challenge: scaling agentic automation without forcing organizations to choose between automation and oversight. Hyland's approach establishes a governed environment where organizations can scale an agent fleet while preserving accountability.

Key components include:

Agent Passport: Standardized certification every agent must hold before it runs in production. Agent Passport defines the agent's identity, capabilities, guardrails, and compliance status in a format that is both human-readable and machine-enforceable, applying governance before deployment.

Agent Library: A governed, searchable catalog of every agent in the organization's ecosystem. Agent Library tracks what agents exist, who owns them, what they do, and their version history, helping prevent duplication and sprawl as the agent fleet grows.

Base agents: The Agent Library comes with ready-to-use base agents and agent archetypes including orchestration, document, and task agents. These base agents simplify enterprise AI adoption by combining intelligent automation with human-in-the-loop oversight, enabling organizations to deploy trusted agentic workflows with confidence.

Bringing Hyland's AI-Native Content and Data Fabric to an Open Ecosystem

Hyland debuted headless mode, a new capability that exposes the AI-native data and content fabric in the Content Innovation Cloud as consumable APIs. With this headless mode, customers and partners can embed Hyland's content, context, and governance capabilities directly into their own applications, third-party AI solutions, and custom workflows, without relying on Hyland's user experience.

This makes the Content Innovation Cloud available to an open source ecosystem, enabling organizations to integrate governed content intelligence wherever work happens. It also expands Hyland's reach to data engineering teams, ISVs, and platform ecosystems such as Databricks and Snowflake, where customers may not adopt a frontend solution but will invest in the developer-first foundation of AI-ready data, contextual understanding, and decisioning intelligence that powers content-driven agentic enterprise.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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