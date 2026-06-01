Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") is pleased to announce that The Quaternary Group Limited ("Quaternary Group"), a British Virgin Islands company controlled by Mr. Ross Jennings, has further increased its ownership position in Visionary through additional open-market purchases and the full exercise of all of its previously held share purchase warrants of the Company. Following these transactions, the Quaternary Group beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 2,650,301 common shares of Visionary, representing approximately 11.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on both a non-diluted and partially diluted basis.

Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary, commented: "I'm very pleased to see The Quaternary Group continue to increase its commitment to Visionary, including the full exercise of their warrants. The additional capital from the warrant exercise further strengthens our treasury and supports our ongoing work at the Pt. Leamington Deposit and across our broader portfolio. The Quaternary Group's deepening investment is a strong endorsement of our team, assets, and vision. I'm very grateful for their continued support."

Subsequent to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2026, the Quaternary Group acquired an additional 208,800 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, the Quaternary Group has exercised in full all 666,667 of its previously held share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") at an exercise price of $1.10 per common share, providing the Company with additional gross proceeds of approximately $733,334. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the warrant exercise for general working capital and to advance its portfolio of base and precious metals projects, including the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in central Newfoundland.

Immediately prior to these transactions, the Quaternary Group beneficially owned 1,774,834 common shares and 666,667 Warrants, representing approximately 7.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.36% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the open-market purchases and the full exercise of the Warrants, the Quaternary Group beneficially owns 2,650,301 common shares and no Warrants or other convertible securities of the Company, representing approximately 11.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on both a non-diluted and partially diluted basis.

The Quaternary Group has reported that the securities are held for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, the Quaternary Group may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of its existing or additional securities, or continue to hold the securities currently held. The Quaternary Group currently has no other plans or intentions of the type contemplated by Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

Early Warning Disclosure

This news release is being issued in part to satisfy the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). Mr. Jennings, through the Quaternary Group, filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in respect of the exercise of Warrants. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting the Quaternary Group at the address noted below.

The head office of Visionary is located at 1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3T5. The Quaternary Group is a British Virgin Islands company with an address c/o 26 Queen Astrid Park, Singapore 266831.

About The Quaternary Group Limited

The Quaternary Group Limited is a family office controlled by Mr. Ross Jennings. The Quaternary Group invests with a long-term, strategic perspective in resource and critical-minerals companies positioned to play a meaningful role in the global energy transition. The Quaternary Group is also a significant shareholder of other publicly listed Canadian resource issuers.

Investor Relations Engagement

The Company also announces that it has increased its budget for market services with Milestone Capital Partners ("MCP") from $50,000 to $200,000. Accordingly, the Company and MCP have entered into an amended and restated consulting services agreement for marketing services including editorial and newsletter marketing and investor introductions for a period of up to twelve months. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay an additional one time fee of $150,000 on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Either party may terminate this agreement with 14 days' written notice.

MCP is an entity controlled by Christian Klingebiel. MCP and Mr. Klingebiel are arm's length to the Company. Except for the stock options previously granted to MCP, neither MCP nor Mr. Klingebiel have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The Company also announces that it has increased its budget for marketing services with Delray Capital Markets Group ("Delray") from $50,000 to $150,000. Accordingly, the Company and Delray have entered into an amended and restated consulting services agreement for investor outreach, market awareness initiatives, strategic capital marketing advisory services for a period of up to twelve months. In consideration of the services, the Company will pay an additional one-time fee of $100,000 on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may terminate the agreement at any time.

Delray is an entity controlled by Rodney Raanan. Delray and Mr. Raanan are arm's length to the Company. Except for the stock options previously granted to Delray, neither Delray nor Mr. Raanan have a direct interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for a 12-month marketing campaign at a cost of CAD $150,000. The engagement includes the production and distribution of corporate videos and editorial articles. Market One, which operates out of Vancouver and Toronto, offers multi-platform media solutions for the capital markets, distributing content through broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including BNN Bloomberg. Market One and the Company are not related parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to Market One as compensation for its services. To the Company's knowledge, as of the date hereof, Market One (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company.

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") for a 7-month marketing campaign at a cost of CAD $60,000. The engagement includes the development of communication plans aimed at increasing investor awareness of the Company. Euroswiss is a reputable capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland and offers a unique investor and public relations program tailored to the specific requirements of small- and micro-cap companies. The Company and Euroswiss are not related parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to Euroswiss as compensation for its services. To the Company's knowledge, as of the date hereof, Euroswiss (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company.

The above noted investor relations agreements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299587

Source: Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.