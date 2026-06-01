EQS-News: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc / Key word(s): Manufacturing

How DBMM's Digital Clarity Intelligence Engine is Redefining the B2B Go-to-Market Playbook



01.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



While the Market Floods With AI Tools That Automate Outreach, DCIE is Solving the Problem They Ignore: The Strategic Foundations That Determine Whether a B2B Company Grows or Slows NEW YORK, NY - June 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: DBMM), through its 100%-owned operating subsidiary Digital Clarity, today reported continued commercial momentum for the Digital Clarity Intelligence Engine (DCIE), a proprietary AI-powered go-to-market operating system built specifically for B2B organizations. Operating live at dc-ie.com, DCIE represents the successful execution of DBMM's transformation from a traditional services consultancy into a scalable AI-powered platform business. Management determined that it was timely to 'get into the weeds' as to why the Digital Clarity brand has a competitive advantage in its sector, for its size. THE PROBLEM NO ONE ELSE IS SOLVING The B2B go-to-market industry has a problem it rarely acknowledges. Over the past five years, a generation of AI-powered GTM tools has emerged, and the vast majority of them operate at the same end of the funnel: the execution end. They automate outreach. They generate cold email sequences. They identify surface-level contacts from enriched databases and fire messages into inboxes at scale, with little consideration for whether those messages reflect a coherent strategy, a well-defined ideal customer profile, or a value proposition that actually resonates. The result is predictable. Inboxes are noisier than at any point in the history of business-to-business selling. Response rates continue to fall. Sales cycles grow longer. And B2B organisations, already stretched across fragmented tool stacks and competing priorities, find themselves spending more to achieve less. According to data published by Digital Clarity, the average B2B company runs between 10 and 20 GTM tools that do not communicate with one another, producing conflicting outputs and no single source of truth. More than a third of scaling B2B businesses cite growing pipeline as their single biggest commercial challenge, and over half report that AI has delivered no meaningful improvement to their results. The reason, according to Digital Clarity experts is architectural. The tools are working on the wrong layer of the problem. WHERE OTHERS START AT EXECUTION, DCIE STARTS AT FOUNDATION DCIE operates at the foundational layer of go-to-market strategy, precisely where most B2B organisations are weakest and where virtually no AI tooling exists. Before a single campaign is launched or a single prospect is contacted, DCIE interrogates the commercial architecture of the business: who the ideal customer actually is, which attributes define the highest-lifetime-value accounts, whether the value proposition is clearly differentiated and genuinely understood by the market, which channels are converting and which are consuming budget without return, and whether the strategic direction of the GTM function is coherent or merely busy. This foundational work is what separates companies that achieve consistent, compounding growth from those that cycle through tactics without ever finding traction. It is the work that traditional consulting firms charge six-figure sums to deliver, over timelines of eight to twelve weeks, and then hand back as a document with no built-in mechanism for execution or iteration. DCIE does not produce a document. It produces a 24/7, 365 operating system. Reggie James, Founder, Digital Clarity; COO & Executive Director, DBMM Group, said: "The majority of AI tools on the market today are handing businesses a louder megaphone when what they actually need is a better message and a clearer understanding of to whom they should be speaking. Strategy is not a feature of execution; it identifies preconditions required. DCIE addresses the preconditions first." HOW DCIE WORKS: FOUR STAGES, AI SCALE, HUMAN JUDGEMENT DCIE operates through a structured four-stage methodology. Upon data ingestion, the platform begins processing CRM data, sales recordings, customer feedback, case studies, and company reports. Twenty or more specialist AI models work across this data simultaneously, covering ICP segmentation, messaging resonance analysis, funnel performance diagnostics, buying behaviour signals, competitive positioning, pipeline forecasting, deal pattern recognition, and channel strategy. The initial strategic output, including ICP prioritisation, positioning recommendations, campaign concepts, KPIs, and pipeline forecasts, is reviewed and shaped by a senior Digital Clarity strategist before it reaches the client. From there, campaigns launch directly from the platform, and DCIE continues to monitor performance, incorporate new data, and update its strategic recommendations in real time. There is no separate execution phase. There is no handoff problem. And there is no document that goes out of date before the ink is dry. THE HYBRID MODEL: WHY AI ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH Digital Clarity and DBMM Management are unambiguous on one point: artificial intelligence cannot execute. The sophistication of large language models and AI-powered analytics tools has advanced at a remarkable pace, and DCIE is built on that capability. But capability is not the same as execution. James further elaborated, "AI tools will help you analyze a market or sketch the outline of a strategy, often based on data that is incomplete, generalized, or unsubstantiated. What they cannot do is sit across the table from a founder who has been building for seven years, understand the nuance of their competitive position, and make a judgment call about which market to enter next and how. AI does not have commercial instinct. It does not have relationships. It cannot hold a room or read the dynamic of a sales conversation. Only experience can do that, and only experience can execute. This is precisely why DCIE is a hybrid model. The platform carries the data weight. Our people carry the strategic responsibility." This hybrid architecture is not a compromise. It is, the Company has stated, the only model that actually works at the level of sophistication the market demands. Digital Clarity strategists are embedded in every client engagement, using DCIE as their operating layer while applying the commercial judgment, sector knowledge, and relationship capital that no platform can replicate. The two senior appointments confirmed in the April 2026 shareholder update, including the company's Chief Revenue Officer and its Head of Customer and Revenue Operations, a former Gartner executive, are central to this model. Both are active in new business development and client delivery, and both represent the calibre of human capital that DBMM Management considers a core competitive asset. THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY: TIMING, SCALE, AND STRATEGIC POSITIONING DCIE has entered the market at a moment of significant structural advantage. The global AI market is on a trajectory toward $827 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 27.7%. The global management consulting market, valued at $492 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $722 billion by 2032. DBMM operates at the convergence of both. Critically, the timing reflects more than market size. Business leaders across sectors are experiencing a growing sense of AI fatigue: a frustration with tools that promise transformation and deliver noise. The appetite for genuine strategic expertise, delivered with accountability and precision, has rarely been stronger. And Digital Clarity, with its long-term history of enterprise-grade B2B strategy work for clients including Adobe, Xerox, and Bentley Systems, is positioned to meet that appetite with a credibility that newer entrants to the space cannot claim. The United States represents the largest and most mature market for AI-enabled GTM consultancy. DBMM's existing US public company infrastructure provides a structural advantage in accessing that market, and Management has identified US client acquisition as a strategic priority for the second half of fiscal 2026 and beyond. COMMERCIAL PROGRESS AND OUTLOOK DBMM's intended Uplisting blueprint from OTC to OTCQB to NASDAQ remains a core strategic objective. Management believes that as DCIE continues to scale and revenues become demonstrably exponential, each stage of that journey will represent a significant step-change in market visibility, investor accessibility, and shareholder value. At a recent conference, James emphatically shared with the audience, "We are not building a product looking for a problem. We are solving real problems for real clients, and the market is telling us we have that right. The second half of this fiscal year is where that story starts to be told in revenues." ABOUT DBMM GROUP, INC. Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: DBMM) is a fully reporting, fully compliant US public holding company headquartered in New York City. Through its 100%-owned operating subsidiary, Digital Clarity, DBMM is building scalable, long-term value at the intersection of AI-enabled GTM strategy and human-led commercial execution. Digital Clarity is based in the United Kingdom and operates globally. DBMM is targeting uplisting from OTC Markets to OTCQB and subsequently to NASDAQ. ABOUT DIGITAL CLARITY INTELLIGENCE ENGINE (DCIE) DCIE is a proprietary AI-powered GTM operating system built for B2B organisations. It combines 20+ specialist AI models with Digital Clarity's 25-year strategic consulting methodology to deliver ICP definition, positioning, pipeline forecasting, and campaign execution from a single, continuously operating platform. DCIE is built by Digital Clarity, a trading name of Stylar Limited (Company No. 07009951), registered at 167-169 Great Portland Street, 5th Floor, London, W1W 5PF, United Kingdom. Stylar Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of DBMM Group, Inc. Investor & Media Contact: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. 600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016 E: info@dbmmgroup.com T: +1 646 722 2706 W: dbmmgroup.com | dc-ie.com SEC Filings: EDGAR (CIK: 1127475) SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM's reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc





01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News