SEG Solar Announces Third U.S. Factory, Becoming Largest Domestic Solar Manufacturer at 10.6 GW Capacity

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar ("SEG"), a leading U.S. solar module manufacturer, today announced plans to develop its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Greater Houston, Texas. The new 4.6-gigawatt (GW) facility is expected to bring SEG's planned annual U.S. module manufacturing capacity to 10.6 GW, further strengthening the company's position as one of the largest domestic solar module manufacturers and advancing its long-term localization strategy.

As part of its continued U.S. expansion, SEG has signed an agreement with a local construction company to develop the new 4.6 GW facility on a site spanning approximately 1.15 million square feet, including a factory and a warehouse. The announcement comes ahead of the grand opening of SEG's second 4 GW factory, scheduled for August 7, 2026. Construction of the third facility is projected to be completed by March 2027, with commercial production expected to begin in May 2027.

The new facility is being planned to support SEG's transition toward next-generation HJT technology, enabling high-efficiency module production aligned with the evolving needs of the U.S. market. The facility is also designed to support FEOC-compliant module production through strengthened supply chain traceability, material control, and compliance management.

To further support its U.S. manufacturing expansion and strengthen resilience amid evolving trade and supply chain policies, SEG has initiated planning for an ingot and wafer facility in Indonesia. This upstream integration is intended to secure critical components and enhance the resilience of SEG's global supply chain. SEG is also evaluating potential U.S. sites for a dedicated HJT cell manufacturing facility, further advancing its strategy to localize key manufacturing processes and strengthen control over next-generation solar technologies.

With expanded U.S. module capacity, upstream supply chain integration, and a planned transition toward HJT technology, SEG continues to support the U.S. energy transition with reliable, compliant, and high-efficiency solar solutions.

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2021, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2025, SEG had shipped over 7.5 GW of solar modules worldwide and reached a module production capacity of 6.5 GW.

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