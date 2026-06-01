WM Synergy Acquires LogicData to Strengthen Infor CloudSuite Industrial Practice and Add Native B2B Ecommerce Capability

Strategic acquisition enhances expertise in discrete manufacturing, expands service offerings, and introduces iShop, the only ecommerce storefront built natively for Infor SyteLine / CloudSuite Industrial.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / WM Synergy, a leading ERP solutions provider for small and mid-sized manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies, today announced the acquisition of LogicData, a specialized Infor CloudSuite Industrial (CSI) / SyteLine partner and software developer.

The acquisition further strengthens WM Synergy's Infor CSI practice, creating the largest and most experienced team in North America, while also adding iShop, the only ecommerce storefront built specifically for Infor SyteLine / CloudSuite Industrial. The strategic acquisition delivers deeper technical expertise, enhanced implementation and support capabilities, and a unique digital commerce solution that seamlessly integrates with customers' ERP systems.

LogicData, founded in 1986 by Mark Feldhamer, has earned a strong reputation in the Infor CSI community for its deep functional knowledge, particularly in advanced planning and scheduling (APS), material planning, production control, and sophisticated manufacturing processes along with high-quality ERP implementations, custom development, and long-term customer support.

Expanding What's Possible for Manufacturers

Existing LogicData customers will now benefit from WM Synergy's broader platform, including its expert support, cloud migration services, the Center of Excellence for process optimization and lean best practices, Apptrix cloud hosting and cybersecurity, AI-powered solutions, advanced Business Intelligence, and the collective experience of more than 2,000 WM Synergy ERP implementations.

Current LogicData customers will experience no disruption to their service or support. Mark Feldhamer will remain actively involved as a senior advisor to ensure continuity, protect all existing customer relationships, and continue driving iShop development and growth within WM Synergy. Existing support contracts, project commitments, and iShop licensing agreements will be honored in full.

"LogicData brings exceptional CSI depth, a talented team, a loyal customer base, and iShop, a solution our customers have been requesting. This is not just about scale. It's about becoming a meaningfully stronger partner that delivers better outcomes for manufacturers who rely on us every day." Paul Tedford, CEO, WM Synergy "I founded LogicData with a simple mission: give manufacturers a partner who is truly invested in their long-term success, not just software sales. WM Synergy shares that exact philosophy and brings the resources, scale, and culture needed to take what we've built to the next level. This partnership is the ideal next chapter for our customers, our team, and the future of iShop." Mark Feldhamer, Founder, LogicData

About WM Synergy

WM Synergy is a leading ERP transformation partner with more than 40 years of experience empowering small to medium-sized manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies to achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth. As a Gold Channel Partner for both Infor and Acumatica, we deliver tailored, cloud-first ERP solutions backed by AI-powered intelligence, advanced Business Intelligence, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and expert IT support.

Our team of 150+ specialists has successfully completed more than 2,000 ERP implementations, consistently outperforming industry benchmarks in which the majority of projects fail to deliver expected results. Through our Center of Excellence, we don't simply install software, we embed proven industry best practices that streamline operations, reduce costs, accelerate decision-making, and drive measurable, profitable growth.

Recognized with awards for new business growth and partnership excellence for 15 consecutive years, including Acumatica Manufacturing Partner of the Year and Infor Compass Partner of the Year in 2026, WM Synergy is the trusted strategic advisor that small and mid-market manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies rely on to drive stronger cash flow, higher margins, and profitable growth by embedding proven industry best practices and intelligently applying modern technologies.

For more information, visit www.wm-synergy.com or contact marketing@wm-synergy.com.

About LogicData

LogicData is a specialized Infor CloudSuite Industrial (CSI) / SyteLine partner and software developer with more than 40 years of deep expertise in ERP implementations, upgrades, custom development, and ongoing support for manufacturers and distributors. The company is the creator of iShop, the only ecommerce storefront built natively for Infor SyteLine / CloudSuite Industrial, enabling manufacturers to seamlessly offer B2B portals and direct-to-consumer online ordering fully integrated with their ERP system.

LogicData brings exceptional strength in advanced planning and scheduling (APS), complex manufacturing processes, and delivering practical digital transformation solutions that drive real operational and financial results. Founded in 1986 by Mark Feldhamer, LogicData is widely respected for its technical depth, long-term customer relationships, and innovative contributions within the Infor CSI ecosystem.

Contact: WM Synergy Marketing

Email: marketing@wm-synergy.com

Web: www.wm-synergy.com

Phone: 631.665.2050

Note to editors: High-resolution images and executive headshots available upon request. Interview opportunities with Paul Tedford (WM Synergy CEO) and Mark Feldhamer (LogicData Founder) available.

SOURCE: WM Synergy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wm-synergy-acquires-logicdata-to-strengthen-infor-cloudsuite-ind-1165504