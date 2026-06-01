Synexis, LLC and Midwest Veterinary Supply Collaborate to offer DHP Technology to Animal Health Professionals Nationwide

Synexis, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Midwest Veterinary Supply to bring Synexis DHP technology to animal health professionals nationwide.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Synexis and Midwest Veterinary Supply are collaborating to address the growing body of research highlighting the limitations of traditional cleaning protocols and the need for more advanced, continuous approaches to pathogen control in indoor animal health settings. With more than 65 years of experience supporting veterinary professionals, Midwest Veterinary Supply enables customers to adopt and scale next-generation solutions, including Synexis DHP technology for enhancing the health and safety of indoor animal care and equine facilities.

As companion animal care, equine medicine, shelters, and even zoological and wildlife facilities face increasing pressure to manage infection risk, this collaboration supports a more comprehensive approach to biosecurity. Synexis technology adds a continuous layer of protection, working 24/7 to help reduce harmful microbes in the air and on surfaces. Synexis DHP technology is safe for use in occupied spaces and synergizes seamlessly with current sanitation practices.

"Across the animal health industry, we're seeing facilities having to fundamentally shift how they manage pathogen risk," said Dennis Doyle, CEO of Synexis. "Traditional cleaning protocols were never designed to address the continuous nature of pathogen exposure, as they create moments of intervention rather than sustained control. Our collaboration with Midwest Veterinary Supply expands access to a more proactive approach, helping animal health professionals continuously reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens that are commonly associated with disease transmission among staff and patients."

Founded in 1961, Midwest Veterinary Supply has built a reputation for delivering trusted solutions and exceptional service to veterinary teams nationwide. Through its extensive distribution network and deep customer relationships, Midwest provides a critical pathway for bringing innovative technologies like Synexis DHP to market.

Synexis DHP technology - touchless, continuous pathogen control - works 24/7/365 to reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Supported by a growing body of laboratory and field research demonstrates its effectiveness in real-world environments. Synexis customers report outcomes such as reduced risk of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) and virus transmission, reduced odors, improved chick quality and hatchability in poultry, improved product quality through spoilage organism reduction in food processing environments, and many more.

As expectations around biosecurity continue to evolve, this collaboration provides veterinary and animal care facilities with an advanced, science-based approach to managing pathogens in enclosed spaces, and one that works alongside existing protocols to address pathogen risks proactively and continuously.

Synexis devices are now available through Midwest Veterinary Supply, enabling animal care facilities to elevate and strengthen biosecurity strategies.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with DHP patented technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com.

About Midwest Veterinary Supply

Founded in 1961, Midwest Veterinary Supply is a family- and employee-owned distributor dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals with the products, services, and expertise they need to succeed. With a national footprint and decades of industry experience, Midwest remains committed to delivering exceptional value through trusted relationships, operational excellence, and customer-focused innovation.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/synexis-llc-and-midwest-veterinary-supply-collaborate-to-offer-dhpr-technology-to-ani-1170711