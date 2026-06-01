Dispatch Expands Driver Support Program, Raising the Benefits Bar in Last-Mile Delivery Logistics

The company deepens investment in its professional driver network with gas benefits, reinforcing the standard for what it means to support delivery professionals at scale.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Dispatch, the AI-powered last-mile delivery logistics platform, today announced an expanded driver resource program for independent delivery professionals on the Dispatch Driver Network. The program delivers a new financial benefit designed to reduce driver operating costs and strengthen the professional community.

Fuel is one of the highest recurring costs for independent drivers and owner-operators. The expanded program addresses this directly, giving Dispatch Delivery Professionals access to cashback on gas purchases at major stations nationwide, along with business banking tools, automated expense tracking, and real-time tax estimates built for self-employed professionals. These are not perks. They're the infrastructure that makes running an independent driving business more viable, and a direct signal of what Dispatch expects from its network partnerships.

"Fuel costs are a real and recurring challenge for delivery professionals on our network. We're putting tangible value back into the hands of the professionals who power our deliveries. The strength of DispatchOne is inseparable from the strength of our driver network, and that means our investment in driver success goes beyond the delivery itself," said the Dispatch Leadership Team.

A Professional Network, Not A Marketplace

The Dispatch Driver Network is a vetted, trained community of independent delivery pros operating across 80+ U.S. markets. Unlike crowdsourced models that treat drivers as interchangeable capacity, Dispatch Drivers are professionals accountable to the SLAs that enterprise clients depend on. That distinction is the foundation of DispatchOne's reliability at scale, and protecting it requires active investment.

The logistics industry is moving toward reliability as a primary competitive benchmark. As enterprise clients demand more from last-mile performance, the quality of the driver network behind a platform directly determines client outcomes. Platforms that treat drivers as a professional community, investing in their financial wellness and operational tools, consistently deliver stronger on-time performance and greater coverage consistency. Dispatch intends to lead that standard.

What The Driver Benefits Program Delivers

The current phase of the program gives Dispatch Drivers access to:

Fuel cashback at major gas stations nationwide, directly reducing one of the highest recurring costs in independent delivery work

Business banking built for self-employed professionals, with integrated expense tracking and automatic categorization of fuel, tolls, and repairs

Real-time tax estimates and built-in bookkeeping that eliminate the administrative overhead of running an independent business

Ongoing access to expanded financial resources as Dispatch continues to build out its driver resource portfolio

Dispatch will continue expanding its driver resources, with additional partnerships and resources in development. Every addition is evaluated against a single question: Does it make the Dispatch Driver Network a stronger, more reliable asset for the businesses that depend on it? That's what owning the last mile requires.

For more information, visit www.dispatchit.com/drivers.

About Dispatch:

Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that unifies owned fleets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the power of a verified and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

Contact:

pr@dispatchit.com

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dispatch-expands-driver-support-program-raising-the-benefits-bar-1170733