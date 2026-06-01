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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Resin Solutions LLC Introduces "Stratix" Brand Architecture for Products Serving the Aerospace and Defense Applications

EXTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Resin Solutions LLC, a leading provider of advanced material solutions, today announced the launch of Stratix, a new brand identity reflecting the company's deepened strategic focus on the Aerospace and Defense sector.

This new designation underscores the company's long-term commitment to supporting the unique and demanding requirements of aerospace and defense customers. By clearly bringing both its existing and in-development aerospace and defense products under the Stratix brand name, Resin Solutions aims enhance customer confidence, streamline product selection, and further strengthen its partnerships within the sector.

The Stratix brand trademark will be applied to a growing portfolio of materials engineered to meet the rigorous performance, quality, and reliability expectations critical to aerospace and defense applications. Among the first products to carry the designation are Resin Solutions' flagship and highly-specified aerospace and defense binders, R45 M and R45 HTLO, both designed to deliver high performance in demanding operational environments.

"Our Stratix brand architecture represents more than just a label - it is a clear signal of our dedication to the Aerospace and Defense market," said Joan Braca, CEO of Resin Solutions. "When customers see the Stratix name, they can expect the same deep application expertise and high-performance products they have relied on for over sixty years, as well as new, innovative products currently in development - all under a unified brand identity built exclusively with their requirements in mind."

The introduction of Stratix builds on Resin Solutions' broader strategic commitment to the aerospace and defense sector - demonstrated by the company's recently announced capacity expansion initiative for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene-based products. Resin Solutions is proud to continue investing in its facilities, people, and innovation pipeline to better serve aerospace and defense clients globally.

For more information, please visit www.ResinSolutions.com or contact Joan Corrado (Joan.Corrado@ResinSolutions.com).

SOURCE: Resin Solutions LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/resin-solutions-llc-introduces-%22stratixtm%22-brand-architecture-for-prod-1171845

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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