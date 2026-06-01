Enable Technologies Inc.: Axiom Bank Prioritizes Small Business Customers with Enable-Powered Digital Lending Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Axiom Bank, N.A with $736M in assets based in Orlando, FL today announced a major step in its commitment to small businesses with the launch of end-to-end business loan originations, powered by Enable Technologies. This rollout combined with the successful concurrent implementation of Enable's modern in-branch deposit account opening for businesses, provides the bank's business customers a world class unified onboarding experience and deepens Axiom Bank's offering for its business customers.

The bank's modernization drive is focusing on providing speed and simplicity for businesses. The response from employees and customers to the initial platform rollout has been overwhelmingly positive. "These launches are a testament to our commitment to our consumer and business customers and our ability to bring them the speed, simplicity, and service they deserve," said Rob Urban, EVP, Head of the General Bank, Axiom. "With Enable, we've seen first-hand how the right technology can empower our teams as well as our customers alike and we're excited for the road ahead together."

As the industry faces margin compression and intense competition, Axiom is utilizing technology as a critical lever to streamline operations and enhance scalability. "Accelerating the adoption of AI is essential for community and regional banks to compete with large multinational banks." said Robert John, Chief Operations Officer at Axiom Bank. "By reducing manual checks and transforming our operational model with the help of Enable, we are providing a best in class experience to our customers while addressing rising challenges like fraud in business portfolios."

Enable Technologies co-founders echoed this sentiment, pointing to the partnership as a model for the industry. "We built Enable to provide financial institutions with a robust, scalable platform that eliminates friction and creates seamless customer experiences," said Karthik Vaidyanathan, co-founder and President of Enable. "The deep collaboration and joint implementation strategy with the Axiom team is exactly what modern digital transformation should look like."

"Small businesses are underserved across the industry. Seeing Axiom take this bold step to prioritize their business customers is incredibly exciting. We're proud to be their partner on this journey," reiterated Ashwin Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Enable.

About Axiom Bank: Axiom Bank, N.A., headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a nationally chartered community bank founded in 1963. With a long history rooted in serving local communities - including origins as Florida's first Black-owned thrift - the bank has evolved into a modern financial institution offering a growing portfolio of consumer products and a full suite of commercial solutions. Axiom provides personal banking, commercial lending, treasury management, merchant services, and specialized financing solutions, supported by a growing digital deposit and lending platform and FinTech partnerships. Axiom combines relationship-driven service with innovative technology to deliver flexible, customer-focused financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and partners across the United States. The Axiom team combines the agility of a fintech with the stability of a chartered institution, built on integrity, data driven decision making, and a steadfast commitment to financial inclusion.

For more information about Axiom Bank, visit www.axiombanking.com.

Media Contact:

Deborah Pillsbury

Marketing@axiombanking.com

407-797-3118

About Enable Technologies

Enable is an industry leading AI-driven origination platform that unifies account opening and lending for consumers and businesses. Purpose-built for banks and credit unions, Enable combines real time guidance, automation, and open APIs to power seamless omnichannel experiences, reduce friction, and help institutions go live in weeks.

To learn more about Enable and its offerings, visit enable-technologies.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kranthi Palreddy Syphax

sales@enable-technologies.com

SOURCE: Enable Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/axiom-bank-prioritizes-small-business-customers-with-enable-powered-1171906