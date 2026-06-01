RENEWPR: ClassVI.AI Rebrands as Permeta, Expanding Its AI Platform For Energy Permitting

Effort led by former Nike and energy industry execs is accelerating approval of carbon capture, LNG, solar + battery projects

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Permeta, an AI-powered platform transforming utility-scale energy permitting, announced its expanded mission and corporate rebranding (formerly ClassVI.ai) alongside an executive leadership team comprised of tech and energy experts with deep experience using advanced technology, including AI to solve business problems.

Led by former executives and leaders from Nike, Halliburton, BP, and Wood Mackenzie, Permeta is deploying proprietary and patent-pending neuro-symbolic AI software to reduce excessive delays and costs that are stalling critical energy and decarbonization infrastructure across the United States.

Originally launched in early 2025 as ClassVI.ai to streamline the complex permitting process specifically for carbon capture and sequestration projects, the company's rapid engagement with developers and regulators revealed a much broader opportunity.

Expanding beyond its roots in carbon capture and sequestration, Permeta's platform now supports developers seeking to expedite permitting for liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as utility-scale solar and battery storage infrastructure.

"Embedding Permeta's secure, generative AI solutions into our permitting workflow is accelerating our preparation for the FERC pre-filing and application process," said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. "AI streamlines our internal processes and enables our teams to be focused on community engagement and operational excellence."

"In an industry where accuracy, defensibility, and efficiency are essential, this technology represents a major advancement for carbon storage permitting and technical due diligence," Sequestra Managing Partner and Director of Geosciences Lane Hammons said.

Permeta's AI-powered software helps developers and permitting teams produce complete, consistent, error-free applications faster - while enabling regulators to review and approve permit applications more efficiently.

"Our trusted AI engine is uniquely equipped to tackle the massive backlog holding back the energy transition, moving projects from conception to construction with unprecedented speed, " said Eric Redmond, CEO and Founder of Permeta. "By ensuring that regulators get the information they need up front, we eliminate the endless review cycles and get critical infrastructure built months or years faster."

Energy needs are accelerating and permitting is the bottleneck. Global Energy Monitor estimated in February that there were 479 gigawatts of energy tied up in permitting in the U.S. Energy permitting applications can span thousands of pages, with cross-references to dozens of regulatory sections, each carrying its own compliance criteria and deadlines. As a result, they often go through repeated review cycles over multiple years to resolve incomplete or inconsistent information that may not keep up with evolving regulatory requirements.

Permeta addresses these challenges with a neuro-symbolic AI platform that helps applicants generate compliant, traceable submissions and enables regulators to review them with greater speed and confidence, including continuously adapting to regulatory change, validating completeness and consistency, and reducing costly rework.

Standard AI tools hallucinate regulatory citations and fabricate requirements when information is insufficient. But Permeta's compliance assessment traces to specific regulatory citations, which makes application reviews easier for regulators.

This means higher return on investment for the developers as fewer delays can mean faster to first electrons and revenue, lower financing and construction costs, and also faster permit reapplications.

To drive this vision, Permeta has assembled a veteran leadership team combining advanced tech innovation with deep energy-sector expertise:

Eric Redmond, CEO/Founder: Co-founded Nike's Tech Innovation Office, founded Nike's first AI team, and most recently worked with Halliburton Low Carbon Solutions. He is also the author of several best-selling books on Big Data and AI, including Deep Tech.

Anya Shvilpe, Chief Product Officer: Formerly led upstream and carbon management at Wood Mackenzie, and held energy and carbon management leadership roles at Halliburton and BP. Brings extensive experience leading digital procurement and negotiation at global energy scales.

Heidi Eggert, Chief Customer Officer: Co-founded Nike's Global Tech Innovation Office, led Nike's AI strategy, and created their global inventory management and anti-counterfeiting systems. She has also advised the World Economic Forum on emerging technologies.

Carl Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer: Co-founded UI Solutions Group, an auditing and consulting firm utilized by two-thirds of U.S. utilities. He previously led Nike's Technology Vendor Management team and held a senior role at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Roger Ignazio, VP, Software Engineering: Founding member of Nike's Technology Innovation Office, co-author of one of Nike's first AI patents and focused on product innovation and sustainability initiatives as the company's former software engineering director.

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About Permeta

Permeta is transforming energy permitting by leveraging proprietary AI-powered software to reduce the time and expense associated with utility-scale energy and decarbonization development. We help developers and permitting teams produce complete, consistent, error-free applications faster-while enabling regulators to review and approve permit applications more efficiently. With offices in Portland and Houston, Permeta's team of AI and energy infrastructure experts empower customers and regulators to eliminate repetitive tasks, speed up reviews, and unlock better project outcomes and economics. Find out more at Permeta.AI and follow us on LinkedIn .

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Ben Finzel

RENEWPR

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SOURCE: RENEWPR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/classvi.ai-rebrands-as-permeta-expanding-its-ai-platform-for-energy-permitting-1172059