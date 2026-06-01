Flagship bGen System Successfully Connected and Now Delivering Industrial Steam at Customer Site

Initial Operating Results Support Confidence in Brenmiller's Commercial TES Platform

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today provided an operational update regarding its flagship Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo") project, following the successful completion of construction and the commencement of commissioning and operational activities, including the initial delivery of steam to the customer as part of the project's planned validation and ramp-up process, marking the first commercial operating phase of one of the largest TES projects deployed for industrial decarbonization.





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Following approximately two months of initial operation and commissioning, Brenmiller's bGen TES system has now been successfully connected to Tempo's production facility and has begun supplying steam to the customer. Steam delivery is expected to gradually increase in accordance with the planned operational ramp-up process.

According to the Company, operational performance to date has been encouraging and generally consistent with management's expectations for this stage of commissioning across key performance metrics, including system stability, responsiveness, operational consistency and overall performance under real industrial operating conditions. These early results provide additional support for management's belief regarding the potential scalability and repeatability of the bGen platform across future customer deployments, subject to the successful completion of ongoing validation and commissioning activities.

"We are very encouraged by the system's performance during the initial operating phase" said, Avi Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "Our aggressive growth plans, which include a broad mix of services for industrial customers, are built upon our unique technological foundation. The stronger and more capable this foundation becomes, the faster and more powerfully we believe will be able to grow."

"More importantly, Tempo is beginning to demonstrate the potential for TES to support the replacement of fossil-fuel-based heat generation in real-world industrial operations as the project progresses through commissioning. As we continue advancing this project, we believe it strengthens our position to pursue additional commercial opportunities globally and supports our long-term growth strategy."

"I am extremely proud of our outstanding team, which has successfully navigated the many challenges involved in executing such a complex first-of-its-kind project. Through their dedication, expertise and relentless focus on execution, they have delivered strong operational performance and achieved important milestones that have brought this project to its current stage," concluded Mr. Brenmiller.

Strategic Framework

Tempo is expected to serve as Brenmiller Energy's cornerstone commercial reference project, upon successful completion of commissioning and performance validation, providing a live operating showcase for prospective industrial customers, partners and project financiers evaluating TES solutions. Beyond validating the Company's technology at commercial scale, the project also demonstrates the broader capabilities of Brenmiller's 360BNRG framework, under which bGen can be integrated with renewable generation and energy optimization solutions to support a range of commercial structures, including asset ownership and long-term operating models.

As global industries pursue practical and cost-effective pathways to decarbonize heat production, Brenmiller believes the successful execution of the Tempo project strengthens both its technological and commercial positioning in the growing TES market. The operational experience and performance data generated through the project are expected to support future deployments, strengthen customer confidence, and help accelerate the Company's commercial growth initiatives.

About the Tempo Project

The Tempo Project is Brenmiller's flagship industrial deployment and a major milestone in the Company's transition from technology development to scaled commercial execution. It includes a 32-megawatt-hour TES installation engineered to supply continuous industrial process steam and is designed to fully replace the site's fossil fuel boiler-based heat production following completion of the validation process. The system is expected to eliminate approximately 6,200 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Upon successful completion of the validation process, Tempo is expected to become one of Brenmiller's most significant commercial reference installations, demonstrating the Company's ability to deploy TES at industrial scale under real-world operating conditions.

The project represents the culmination of more than 15 years of technology development and is intended to serve as a blueprint for future industrial decarbonization deployments worldwide. Brenmiller believes the operational experience and performance data generated through Tempo will strengthen customer confidence, support future commercial opportunities, and further support confidence in the scalability of the Company's bGen platform.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary thermal energy storage technology. Through its patented bGen platform and expanded BNRG360 strategy, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience, and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the expected completion of commissioning and validation activities, the expected increase in steam delivery during operational ramp-up, the anticipated performance and reliability of the bGen TES system, the potential scalability and repeatability of the Company's technology platform, the Company's aggressive growth plans including a broad mix of services for industrial customers, the expected CO2 emissions reductions from the Tempo project, Tempo's anticipated role as a commercial reference project, the expected future customer deployments and commercial opportunities, the potential growth of the TES market, the Company's long-term growth strategy and commercial objectives, and the anticipated benefits of the 360BNRG framework and related business models. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Brenmiller Energy