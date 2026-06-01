Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), a global opto-semiconductor technology company, announced that its world's first High Voltage (HV) opto-semiconductor technology has entered mass production with four of the world's top automotive brands across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with plans to expand supply to 10 models by the end of the year.

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Comparison: Conventional 3V LED vs. Seoul Semiconductor 12V 'HV Opto-Semiconductor' (Figure: Seoul Semiconductor)

The technology combines micro-scaled opto-semiconductor chips capable of 12V single-chip operation as opposed to conventional 3V LEDs with a high-voltage (HV) driver technology. This enables a reduction of more than 10% in the number of driver-related components used in hybrid and electric vehicles, while lowering power consumption by approximately 10%, contributing to cost reduction and simplification of automotive electrical systems. Seoul Semiconductor aims to leverage this global mass production rollout as a springboard to lead 'HV Opto-Semiconductor' as the next-generation standard technology in the hybrid and electric vehicle sectors, backed by its already-secured portfolio of hundreds of HV opto-semiconductor chip patents and more than 50 HV driver patents.

Seoul Semiconductor aims to leverage this global mass production rollout as a springboard to lead next-generation standard technology in the hybrid and electric vehicle sectors. The core of 'HV Opto-Semiconductor' technology is based on a Multi-Junction P-N structure within a single chip. Conventional 3V drive systems required voltage step-down conversion by a factor of 1/100 when applied to hybrid and electric vehicles equipped with 300V high-voltage batteries. By contrast, applying a 30V HV chip reduces the voltage conversion ratio to just 1/10, significantly cutting conversion losses.

Previously, bridging such large voltage differences required multiple conversion circuits and components, resulting in substantial power loss, heat generation, and design complexity. Seoul Semiconductor's 'HV Opto-Semiconductor' technology minimizes the need for separate components, simplifying PCB design and reducing component count, while also lowering heat generation and improving durability. Compared to conventional 3V LEDs, it reduces driver costs by 20% and power consumption by 10%.

Matthew Fras, COO of North America Sales at Seoul Semiconductor, stated: "With global EV sales including hybrids set to surpass 20 million units this year, that number is expected to double to 40 million units in five years. As vehicles become more functionally advanced, the value of opto-semiconductors per vehicle is also projected to grow from $100 to $200, meaning the overall opto-semiconductor market will expand fourfold. We aim to significantly expand our market share through our 'HV Opto-Semiconductor' technology, with a goal of breaking into the global top 10 automotive brands by year-end, and we plan to elevate the automotive division to become the largest business unit within the Seoul Group this year."

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 1 in 4 (25%) new vehicles sold globally in 2025 will be hybrid or electric, with that share projected to more than double to over 2 in 5 by 2030. Global demand for automotive opto-semiconductors is also forecast to grow fourfold, driven by emerging functional requirements like stylish lighting and vehicle-to-vehicle communication (TrendForce).

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's third-largest global optoelectronics (LED) company, specializing in LED technology for over 30 years. With the vision of "Making the world clean, healthy, and beautiful through light," it leads a new paradigm of light across various industries, including lighting, automotive, IT (such as backlighting), and its subsidiary, Seoul Viosys, which specializes in MicroLED, UV, Sensors, and Datacomm (SD).

Its groundbreaking technologies include the world's first innovative No-wire LED technology WICOP, the SunLike LED, which replicates natural sunlight spectrum, the high-voltage LED Acrich, the ultra-bright nPola LED (10 times brighter than conventional LEDs), the RGB one-chip MicroLED WICOP Pixel, and UV sterilization technology Violeds

Seoul Semiconductor holds an impressive portfolio of over 15,000 patents, and in the last 20 years, it has won over 100 cases in patent litigation across 8 countries. Believing that the patent system provides hope for young people and serves as a foundation for building a better world, the company is actively engaged in intellectual property protection. For more details, visit our official website (www.seoulsemicon.com or www.seoulviosys.com) and our social media channels (LinkedIn).

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Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jung

jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com

