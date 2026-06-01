OneAmerica Financial and FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced a new collaboration, with OneAmerica Financial selecting the market-leading, purpose-built FINEOS AdminSuite "Quote-to-Claim" Platform to transform its Employee Benefits group insurance operations and create a more seamless experience for customers.

"For nearly 150 years, we've built our business on trust, delivering products that meet market needs, backed by strong service and lasting relationships," said Joe Ingream, president of Employee Benefits at OneAmerica Financial. "Investing in and modernizing our administrative foundation through the FINEOS platform is an exciting step forward as we continue to grow our employee benefits business and expand our product suite. By combining our human-centered approach with an integrated ecosystem of modern technologies, we can deliver more personalized support and greater efficiency, helping employers move forward with confidence."

OneAmerica Financial already uses FINEOS AdminSuite for disability claims and will expand its use across underwriting, policy administration and life and waiver claims.

This expansion marks a significant step toward a more digitally connected operating model, designed to break down silos across the insurance lifecycle and enable faster product innovation, greater efficiency and more meaningful customer engagement at every touchpoint.

We are proud to work with OneAmerica Financial on this transformative journey to modernize and unify their core insurance operations," said FINEOS CEO Michael Kelly. "Across the life, accident and health industry, insurers are moving beyond incremental change and 'bolt-on technologies' toward true digital transformation, where agility, real-time data, and seamless customer experiences are foundational. We are excited to support OneAmerica Financial as they build for the future and continue to elevate their market presence."

About OneAmerica Financial

OneAmerica Financial is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information, visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company (AUL), a OneAmerica Financial company. Not available in all states or may vary by state.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is the leading provider of core systems for employee benefits in the global life, accident, and health insurance industry, with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., 2 of the top 6 carriers in Canada, as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. The FINEOS Platform products include FINEOS AdminSuite, the leading industry, quote-to-claim, purpose-built, customer-centric product suite that enables group, voluntary and individual life, accident and health carriers to retire their outdated legacy systems. FINEOS Absence is the world's leading core system designed and built to support regulatory compliance for leave and absence for the US employment market. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601443072/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Holdaway, VP Product Management, FINEOS

marketing@fineos.com