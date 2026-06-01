Delivers precise, personalized learning interventions for enterprise developers at the moment of risk, whether code is human-written or AI-generated

Secure Code Warrior, a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, today unveiled its new Adaptive Learning capability from the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit 2026. Adaptive Learning helps enterprises move AI software governance from visibility to measurable action delivering targeted, risk-aligned microlearning at the moment of risk, and proving the result at the commit level.

Software development is going through its biggest shift ever from human-written code, to AI-assisted coding, to fully agentic systems with AI writing and revising everything autonomously. It is introducing code churn at an alarming rate. According to Faros' 2026 AI Engineering Report, the ratio of lines deleted compared to lines added for merged code has increased 861% each quarter amid high AI adoption.1 Secure Code Warrior's Adaptive Learning capability helps move risk reduction further upstream to avoid costly expenditures, and delays down the line that can jeopardize enterprises' efforts to meaningfully and safely advance their AI roadmaps.

Additionally, according to the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 45% of employees are now regular AI users on corporate devices, up from just 15% the previous year, with 67% accessing AI services through non-corporate accounts2. The same report found that source code is the single most common data type being submitted to unauthorized external AI models, creating significant risk of intellectual property exposure. The downstream consequences are measurable: exploitation of vulnerabilities has overtaken credential abuse as the leading breach method, rising to 31% of initial access vectors a 55% increase year over year yet only 26% of critical vulnerabilities were fully remediated in 2025, with median remediation time climbing to 43 days. Secure Code Warrior's Adaptive Learning capability helps move risk reduction further upstream, protecting the AI roadmaps enterprises are betting on.

The Adaptive Learning feature is the connection between SCW Trust Agent and its entire learning platform, ensuring training stays aligned with real-time developer activity over time. The launch builds on the foundation of SCW Trust Agent: AI, the industry's first governance solution designed to make AI influence in software development visible, attributable, and enforceable. The Adaptive Learning capability is powered by two core components, AI Signals and Vulnerability Signals:

Adaptive Learning AI Signals: delivers personalized training at scale, detecting which AI tools each developer is using, down to the lines of code they commit, and automatically triggering targeted learning relevant to their exact activity. As teams move from AI copilots to agentic systems, Adaptive Learning builds the capability developers need to advance confidently at every stage, so enterprises move faster, and more securely.

delivers personalized training at scale, detecting which AI tools each developer is using, down to the lines of code they commit, and automatically triggering targeted learning relevant to their exact activity. As teams move from AI copilots to agentic systems, Adaptive Learning builds the capability developers need to advance confidently at every stage, so enterprises move faster, and more securely. Adaptive Learning Vulnerability Signals: Connects your existing security tools directly to developer learning, automatically identifying real vulnerabilities in the repositories developers work in and delivering personalized training relevant to the code they're building. Adaptive Learning builds the secure coding habits that keep vulnerabilities out of production.

"At every stage, enterprises are trying to achieve three primary objectives: developers and agents must learn to build securely, businesses must govern what AI can and can't touch in the codebase, and security teams must be able to trace which AI did what, where, and for whom," said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior. "With SCW's Adaptive Learning, organizations and developers can swiftly move from understanding risk, to actively reducing it at scale, and with measurable proof at the commit level. This is imperative as developers move from more traditional workflows, to environments where they are orchestrators of autonomous agents."

Adaptive Learning generates auditable, per-developer evidence of AI security training tied to production code, and supports compliance with the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 42001, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Additionally, SCW's Adaptive Learning feature provides:

AI-Driven Learning Policies: Define when training is triggered based on real-time AI usage signals.

Define when training is triggered based on real-time AI usage signals. Dynamic Developer Targeting: Identify developers interacting with AI tools based on real activity.

Identify developers interacting with AI tools based on real activity. Targeted Learning Through Quests: Deliver relevant training aligned to real development behavior.

Deliver relevant training aligned to real development behavior. Track Progress and Outcomes: View tasks assigned, completed, and evaluate how learners performed over time.

View tasks assigned, completed, and evaluate how learners performed over time. Automatically Trigger Learning from Vulnerability Data: Set policies to automatically assign targeted training based on real vulnerabilities in your applications.

Set policies to automatically assign targeted training based on real vulnerabilities in your applications. Personalized to Developers and Code: Map vulnerabilities to repositories and contributors, so learning is tailored to the developers and code driving real risk.

Map vulnerabilities to repositories and contributors, so learning is tailored to the developers and code driving real risk. Flexible Data Ingestion: Support API imports from Checkmarx, SonarQube, and Parasoft, plus SARIF uploads, with scheduled syncs coming soon.

Secure Code Warrior will demo its Adaptive Learning feature at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit at Booth #1128 in the Application Security section from June 1-3 in National Harbor, MD. To learn more about SCW's AI Software Governance platform and Adaptive Learning capability, visit www.securecodewarrior.com.

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About the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest insights for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summits, taking place March 9-10 in Mumbai, March 16-17 in Sydney, June 1-3 in National Harbor, MD, July 22-24 in Tokyo, August 4-5 in Sao Paulo and September 22-24 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using GartnerSEC.

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, enabling enterprises to control AI-driven software development across the SDLC. Built on a decade of developer security expertise, it delivers AI visibility, policy enforcement, and targeted learning to prevent vulnerabilities and strengthen software quality before production.

1Faros 2026 AI Engineering Report 'The Acceleration Whiplash' Faros AI 2026

2Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601741525/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Brusig

andrea.brusig@w2comm.com