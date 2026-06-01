AIM today announced the appointment of veteran pharma supply chain expert Thomas Ebel as Partner, effective June 15. Mr. Ebel brings more than 25 years of supply chain consulting experience at leading firms including CAMELOT, McKinsey, and Accenture, and will anchor a broader initiative to expand AIM's end-to-end supply chain capabilities.

According to Richard de Bakker, Statutory Director and Founder at AIM, the firm is significantly expanding its capabilities around "end-to-end" supply chain needs. "AIM is well known as a leader in supply chain development for launch, as well as optimization of existing supply chains supporting clients in getting their finished products to patients," said Mr. de Bakker. "We are now adding new capabilities in supply chain diagnostics and strategy, end-to-end planning optimization, supply reliability, and working capital optimization, among others. Combined with AIM's established supply chain expertise, this expanded offering gives clients true 'end-to-end' support, from source to patient."

Mr. de Bakker added, "What Thomas brings in end-to-end supply chain strategy and optimization complements what AIM already does exceptionally well. We're delighted to have him on board." Mr. Ebel will play a key role in expanding AIM's capabilities and is expected to grow the team by recruiting additional specialists in the months ahead.

"I was attracted to AIM by a rare combination," said Mr. Ebel. "Genuine deep expertise in life science supply chain and distribution, a hands-on pragmatic approach, and a team of consultants who have actually done the work. The track record speaks for itself, and I'm excited to get started. In these times, life science companies need to move from defense to offense and build stronger supply chains that are both integrated with the business and adaptable to change. This is where we will focus."

About AIM

AIM (www.aimconnection.eu), a Blue Matter company, is the trusted supply chain specialist for life science companies. From its offices in the Netherlands, AIM provides end-to-end supply chain services and support across the globe. It helps a broad range of pharmaceutical and biotech companies strategically design, build, implement, and maintain their operational and supply chain infrastructures. AIM supports companies at every stage, from emerging clinical-stage innovators preparing for their first product launch to large established global organizations optimizing complex supply chains.

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Contacts:

Craig Dunkley

cdunkley@bluematterconsulting.com

(919) 539-0658