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WKN: A426JK | ISIN: US3143521058 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 16:10
156,51 US-Dollar
-16,08 % -30,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX FREIGHT HOLDING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX FREIGHT HOLDING COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: FedEx Freight to List on the NYSE + Join S&P 500

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 1st

  • Investors are paying attention Monday morning to new developments in Iran while awaiting the May jobs report, which is due later this week.
  • NYSE Live will feature extensive coverage of FedEx Freight's listing celebration, including exclusive access to CEO John Smith's executive remarks.
  • Chip giant Nvidia has unveiled Vera, a CPU designed for agents, with NYSE President Lynn Martin saying the Exchange will be, 'scaling our capacity while further optimizing latency.'
  • NYSE is sponsoring the All-In Liquidity Summit, including interviewing in its media hub Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman.

Opening Bell
FedEx Freight (NYSE: FDXF) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
NYSE celebrates the NYSE International Retail Forum alongside leading retail brokers and fintech firms

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992038/NYSE_June_1_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992037/NYSE_Dr_Reddy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5996734/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-fedex-freight-to-list-on-the-nyse--join-sp-500-302787098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.