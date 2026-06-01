Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Issue of equity

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.6.4R, the Company announces that it has issued 1,695 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options granted under the Company's share option plans, and issuance of shares under the same. These Ordinary Shares were previously admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market under a pre-existing block admission to trading.

Details of issuance Issuer name: Oxford Instruments plc Issuer LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231 Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading: London Stock Exchange (XLON) Description and type of financial instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc GB0006650450 Number of shares issued and admitted to trading during period of return: 1,695 Total number of shares in issue and admitted to trading following issuance: 55,209,241 Fungibility: Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares Date range of admission to trading: 1 May 2026 to 29 May 2026

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com