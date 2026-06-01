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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
01.06.26 | 15:31
36,800 Euro
-1,60 % -0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,60037,60016:25
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
127 Leser
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Issue of equity

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.6.4R, the Company announces that it has issued 1,695 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options granted under the Company's share option plans, and issuance of shares under the same. These Ordinary Shares were previously admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market under a pre-existing block admission to trading.

Details of issuance

Issuer name:

Oxford Instruments plc

Issuer LEI:

213800J364EZD6UCE231

Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading:

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Description and type of financial instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450

Number of shares issued and admitted to trading during period of return:

1,695

Total number of shares in issue and admitted to trading following issuance:

55,209,241

Fungibility:

Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares

Date range of admission to trading:

1 May 2026 to 29 May 2026

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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