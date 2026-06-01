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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Redefine Everyday Comfort with Baseus Bowie MC2 Open-Ear Audio

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus continues to push forward with innovative, comfortable clip-on designs. The new Bowie MC2 open-ear earbuds pair Grammy winner-recommended audio with an industry-first CloudComfort air-cushion design, introducing a revolutionary new approach to all-day comfort. These premium open-ear wireless earbuds combine enhanced sound quality and smart engineering in a design made to move effortlessly with everyday life.

Let's take a closer look at some of the main highlights of the Bowie MC2 earbuds.

CloudComfort 2.0 Air Cushion: Comfort is a key factor that sets the Baseus Bowie MC2 earbuds apart. Designed to gently wrap around the ear with ultra-soft silicone and detachable CloudComfort 2.0 cushions, the earbuds distribute pressure more evenly for a barely-there feel and comfortable wear for more than 8 hours a day, with wearing comfort certified by TÜV and SGS.

Grammy Winner-Recommended Audio: Superior sound plays a massive role in art. This is why Grammy winners have recommended the Baseus Bowie MC2 earbuds for their high-resolution, balanced wireless audio with up to 3 times more detail than standard codecs, even within an open-ear design. Backed by Hi-Res certification, LDAC, custom 11mm dynamic drivers, SuperBass 3.0 technology, and upgraded BIAS Spatial Audio, it is designed to produce richer sound, deeper bass, and more powerful low frequencies without distortion.

All-Day Playtime with Ultra-Light Adaptive Fit: Weighing just 5.1g each, the Bowie MC2 earbuds use a memory titanium alloy C-bridge structure that adapts naturally to different ear shapes, ensuring a flexible and pressure-free grip. Supporting that all-day wearing experience is up to 11.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 55 hours total with the case, even with SuperBass 3.0 on, while a quick 10-minute charge gives users up to 3 hours of listening when they need to get going again.

IP67 Waterproofing: Life can get messy, which is why the Bowie MC2 earbuds account for every environment to keep you entertained. With an IP67 waterproof rating, these durable earbuds are built to withstand sweat, rain, and dust, making them ideal for workouts, outdoor use, and unpredictable settings.

AI-Powered Communication and Everyday Awareness: Your Bowie MC2 earbuds use 4 directional microphones with AI algorithms to isolate your voice during calls, actively reducing background noise and wind interference to ensure clear communication. They also use an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings, improving safety during commutes, outdoor adventures, and day-to-day activities. An AI assistant also allows translation, note-taking, and conversational assistance, while multipoint Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity ensures seamless switching between two devices.

The Baseus Bowie MC2 open-ear earbuds represent audio excellence built for every lifestyle, with a precision design that elevates comfort, high-resolution sound, and versatility that stands several feet above the competition. Moreover, these earbuds are part of the Baseus commitment to providing superior audio equipment that never compromises on comfort, performance, or quality along the line. Through continuous innovation and engineering, Baseus is set to redefine the audio market with inspired designs, advanced technologies, and a penchant for putting the customer's needs first.

Availability

The Baseus Bowie MC2 open-ear earbuds will be available through the Baseus US Amazon channel starting June 1, 2026, at a retail price of $79.99, and via the Baseus European Amazon channel starting June 10, 2026, at a retail price of €89.99.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989339/image1.jpg
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefine-everyday-comfort-with-baseus-bowie-mc2-open-ear-audio-302784376.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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