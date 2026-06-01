Ardena Holding NV.: Ardena appoints Ariane de Ganck as Chief Scientific Officer

Ghent, Belgium, June 1, 2026 - Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical CDMO and bioanalytical CRO enabling precision medicines and complex therapies, today announced the appointment of Ariane de Ganck, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer.

This reflects Ardena's continued focus on scientific excellence across its integrated offering, supporting customers from early development through to later-stage clinical and commercial supply. Ariane will help ensure Ardena's scientific expertise is effectively aligned across services and sites, so complex drug development programs benefit from coordinated technical insight, consistent project execution and robust regulatory strategy.

Ariane brings a strong track record within Ardena, including her leadership of the company's Drug Product division since 2022 and her recent role as Chief Commercial Officer. Since joining Ardena in 2019, she has overseen the company's drug product operations, led the successful acquisition and integration of the Ardena Pamplona site, and supported the expansion of Ardena's development capabilities into aseptic fill and finish services.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Ariane will lead three key areas: Science & Technology, Project Management and CMC Regulatory Affairs. Through Science & Technology, she will advance scientific exchange across Ardena and with external industry experts and thought leaders, ensuring scientific knowledge and expertise are shared effectively across disciplines and sites. She will also oversee Project Management across all Ardena sites, supporting a consistent, science-driven and high-quality customer experience. In addition, she will continue to lead Ardena's CMC Regulatory Affairs, helping customers navigate complex development pathways with regulatory strategies that support clinical and commercial approvals globally and across any modality.

"Ariane's track record across scientific, operational and commercial leadership roles makes her exceptionally well suited to this position," said Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena. "For customers developing complex molecules, integrated scientific input across disciplines is essential. As Chief Scientific Officer, Ariane will help ensure Ardena's expertise is applied consistently across complex development programs, supporting our customers as they advance therapies with the potential to improve patients' lives."

Ariane's senior management experience spans the CRO and CDMO sectors, with expertise across drug product development, CMC regulatory affairs, biomarkers and laboratory services. Prior to joining Ardena, she worked at Biogazelle, a specialist CRO in biomarker discovery and diagnostics, until its successful sale to CellCarta. She is recognized for leading multidisciplinary teams, developing people, building strong internal and external networks, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Ariane holds a PhD in Biomedical Sciences, with a specialty in oncology and protein biology. Her research centered on understanding proteins driving cancer cell migration and invasion. She subsequently advanced into nanobody research, working with camelid single-domain antibodies to target cancer-related proteins, an approach that underpins next-generation biotherapeutics and aligns closely with Ardena's capabilities in complex drug development.

"Scientific expertise is the foundation of how Ardena supports complex drug development, from drug substance and drug product through to bioanalysis, nanomedicines, solid-state chemistry and CMC regulatory services," said Ariane de Ganck, Chief Scientific Officer at Ardena. "I am honoured and excited to take on this role and work with our teams to build on that foundation, foster scientific exchange and support the continued application of Ardena's knowledge across complex development programs."

The announcement coincides with the launch of Ardena's refreshed brand identity and new tagline, We know development, reflecting the company's specialist development expertise and strong track record, customer focus and deep understanding of the complex development pathways that bring innovative therapies closer to patients.





About Ardena

Ardena is a specialist CDMO and bioanalytical CRO built for the complexity of modern drug development, focusing on advanced drug product development, nanomedicine, and bioanalytical services. We specialize in challenging molecules, supported by a broad drug delivery platform spanning sterile and non-sterile dosage forms, spray drying, and hot melt extrusion, plus deep expertise in HPAPIs and controlled substances. Our nanomedicine team delivers deep expertise in nanoparticle-based therapeutics, while our bioanalytical scientists turn data into insight that supports molecule understanding and regulatory strategy.

With facilities across the US and Europe, we move at biotech speed and deliver at CDMO scale. We know development. Let's talk about yours.

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