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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Stuttgart
01.06.26 | 15:49
1,990 Euro
+4,74 % +0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9802,00016:29
Dow Jones News
01.06.2026 15:33 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Update

DJ Board Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Board Update 
01-Jun-2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
1 June 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Board Update 

Metro Bank announces that Iván Duque Márquez and Jacobo Gomez Domecq will be appointed as Non-Executive Directors on 1 
July 2026. 

Iván Duque Márquez is a recognised global leader on climate action, international development and geopolitical 
analysis, and is currently a member of McKinsey's Sustainability and Geopolitical Advisory Boards. Iván was elected as 
President of the Republic of Colombia from 2018-2022, having previously been elected as a Senator in Colombia's 
legislature in 2014. Iván served as Colombia's Principal Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Inter-American 
Development Bank, later becoming the Head of the Division of Culture, Solidarity and Creativity. 

Jacobo Gomez Domecq has more than 25 years of investment banking experience across a wide range of financial services 
advising some of the largest European financial institutions. Jacobo joined Rothschild & Co in 2009 and is currently a 
Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group in Madrid. 

Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chair commented: "I am delighted to welcome Iván and Jacobo to Metro Bank. Iván's extensive 
global environmental sustainability and governance experience, and Jacobo's significant financial services expertise, 
will enhance the Board's discussions and bring fresh insights." 

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 6.4.6 and 6.4.8. 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

Metro Bank Media Relations 
 
Victoria Gregory 
 
+44 (0) 7773 244608 
 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 429454 
EQS News ID:  2337198 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2337198&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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