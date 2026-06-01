EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker



01.06.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to act as the Company's market maker on a go-forward basis in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. About Independent Trading Group Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. About North Peak The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". Launched by the founding team behind both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, the team has a strong track record of acquiring mining assets, applying modern exploration techniques and taking them into operational mines. North Peak's flagship property is the Prospect Mountain Mine Complex (the "Property") which lies in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD) and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 610m (2,000ft) below the top of the ridge line. A Plan of Operations is in place which covers part of the Property and entitles an operator to pursue surface exploration (totaling 189 acres), underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. A more complete description of the Property's geology and mineralization, including at the Wabash area, can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (MSc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website. The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfill the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the receipt of TSXV approval for the engagement of ITG, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended March 31, 2026, and the year ended December 31, 2025 are available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299622 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299622

News Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.





01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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