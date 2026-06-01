Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCT): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCT). CMCT's 1Q26 update shifts the story from balance sheet repair to FFO conversion. Reported results remained noisy given the late-quarter preferred redemption, but the Company has now redeemed $396.2M of preferred stock since September 2024, sold First Western, retired its recourse credit facility, and moved closer to its long-term target capital structure. The March redemption of $242.8M is expected to improve FFO by approximately $16.0M annually beginning in 2Q26, making the next several quarters a cleaner test of post-recapitalization earnings power. The key equity driver is now whether lower preferred dividends, improving multifamily occupancy, completed hotel renovations, and refinancing activity translate into visible FFO recovery.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Recapitalization shifts the story to FFO recovery. CMCT has redeemed $396.2M of preferred stock, retired its recourse facility, and sold First Western, making FFO conversion the key equity driver.

2Q26 is the cleaner baseline. 1Q26 was distorted by the late-March redemption, office items, hotel disruption, and lost lending NOI; the $16.0M annual FFO benefit begins in 2Q26.

Operating upside depends on multifamily, hotels, and refinancing. Multifamily occupancy is improving, hotel renovations are complete, and refinancing/liquidity execution will drive the next phase of the thesis.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299623

Source: Stonegate, Inc.