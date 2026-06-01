Some of the talking points influencing the narratives around rooftop solar in South Africa are not supported by national data, according to new research. Josh Dippenaar and Bernard Bekker, researchers from Stellenbosch University, collated system-wide data to test the actuality of narratives currently dominating South African energy discourse. Their dataset comprised national tariffs covering all 165 licensed municipal distributors in South Africa with cost-of-supply results for each customer category, wholesale purchase prices from utility Eskom, assumptions about residential and C&I solar PV ...

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