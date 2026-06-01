U.S.-based perovskite/silicon solar module maker Tandem PV has achieved a conversion efficiency of 30.4% from a 100 cm² demonstration module in internal testing. The module features the company's proprietary 4-terminal perovskite glass in a tandem configuration on top of an interdigitated back contact (IBC) cell produced by Maxeon. According to Tandem PV CEO Scott Wharton, who spoke with pv magazine USA about the achievement, breaking the 30% barrier has been a company goal for some time. In a social media post announcing the achievement, Wharton called the 30% threshold "a level of performance ...

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