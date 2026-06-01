Glass processing specialist Saint-Gobain Glassolutions has developed its first integrated solar power project utilizing solar railings. The solar railings have been implemented on a residential building located in the port city of Cádiz, southwestern Spain. The building, built in 1966, exhibited deficiencies including a lack of thermal insulation in the façade and roof, low-energy-performance window frames and numerous thermal bridges that negatively affected its energy efficiency. The solar railing installation is known as the Conecta Solar solution, jointly developed by Saint-Gobain Glassolutions, ...

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