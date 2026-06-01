Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market worth $38.48 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market is projected to grow from USD 17.91 billion in 2026 to USD 38.48 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Browse market data 500 Tables and 70 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 17.91 billion

USD 17.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 38.48 billion

USD 38.48 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 16.5%

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 69.4% in 2026.

By solution, the firewall segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 19.3% in 2026.

By vertical, the Power segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

By services, the managed services segment will grow the fastest with the highest CAGR.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the ICS security market in 2026 at 32.2%.

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The rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats are pushing organizations to adopt advanced cloud security solutions that provide real-time detection, automated response, and proactive risk management. At the same time, stringent regulatory and data protection requirements are compelling enterprises to implement robust security controls, ensure compliance, and maintain data sovereignty across cloud environments. These factors are accelerating investments in unified security platforms that can protect sensitive data, enforce policies consistently, and address evolving threat landscapes across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

By services, the professional services segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Industrial organizations are increasingly relying on specialized cybersecurity expertise to secure complex operational technology environments and maintain operational resilience across critical infrastructure sectors. Services including consulting, integration, risk assessment, compliance management, training, maintenance, and incident response play a critical role in helping organizations strengthen OT security strategies and manage evolving cyber risks.

Growing adoption of industrial automation, connected operational technologies, and remote industrial operations is increasing demand for professional expertise capable of securing interconnected industrial environments without disrupting operations. Organizations across power, manufacturing, transportation, and oil & gas sectors are also investing in security assessments, industrial network architecture design, and compliance support to address rising ransomware attacks and regulatory requirements. In addition, shortages of skilled OT cybersecurity professionals are driving organizations to depend more heavily on external industrial security service providers for continuous monitoring, threat management, and operational security improvements across increasingly digitalized industrial infrastructure.

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By energy & utilities, the oil & gas cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment is witnessing strong growth in the ICS security market due to increasing digitalization of upstream, midstream, and downstream operations and rising cyber threats targeting critical energy infrastructure. Oil & gas operators are investing in OT security platforms to secure drilling systems, pipeline networks, refineries, storage facilities, and remote operational assets against ransomware, operational disruptions, and cyber-physical attacks. The increasing deployment of connected sensors, industrial IoT devices, remote monitoring systems, and wireless industrial communications is expanding the attack surface across operational environments. Growing adoption of predictive maintenance platforms and industrial automation technologies is further driving demand for OT visibility, industrial threat detection, and secure remote access solutions. As oil & gas infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected, organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity investments to maintain operational continuity, worker safety, and infrastructure resilience.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Critical infrastructure protection, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing initiatives across North America continue to lead the ICS security market due to increasing investments in critical infrastructure protection, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing initiatives across the region. Organizations operating across power, oil & gas, transportation, and manufacturing sectors are rapidly adopting OT visibility, industrial threat detection, secure remote access, and industrial firewall solutions to strengthen operational resilience against evolving cyber threats. According to the FBI Internet Crime Report 2024, critical infrastructure sectors in the US reported more than 1,300 ransomware-related complaints during the year, highlighting the growing cybersecurity risks targeting operational environments. The region also benefits from increasing investments in smart grids, connected industrial infrastructure, and digital operational technologies, accelerating the adoption of advanced ICS security solutions across North America.

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Top Companies in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market:

The Top Companies in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market include Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Tenable (US), Honeywell (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), ABB (Switzerland), Belden (US), Kaspersky (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Trellix (US), Darktrace (UK), Sophos (UK), Nozomi Networks (US), Forescout (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Radiflow (Israel), SIGA (Switzerland), Xage Security (US), Positive Technologies (Russia), Cyberbit (Israel), Rhebo (Germany), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), OPSWAT (US) are the key players and other major players in the ICS Security market.

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