African EV platform Spiro raises $215M in equity to scale electric mobility and energy infrastructure across Africa

Leading scale-up Spiro has secured a landmark $215M investment round backed by major institutional investors including Impact Fund Denmark, and Equitane.

With Spiro already operating across seven of Africa's fastest-growing urban markets, this transaction positions Spiro among the continent's leading clean infrastructure platforms. This investment will accelerate the expansion of Spiro's battery-swapping network, industrial footprint and next-generation electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure across high-growth African markets.

As African economies push to reduce dependence on imported fuel, reinforce energy and industrial sovereignty, and modernize urban transport systems, global investors are increasingly turning to scalable EV infrastructure platforms.

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaling Africa's next-generation mobility and energy ecosystem

Spiro announces a $215M investment round to accelerate the deployment of its electric mobility and battery-swapping infrastructure across Africa. Building on the support of long-standing institutional partners such as FEDA, Spiro's latest equity round draws global capital from Europe and Africa, confirming growing global confidence in scalable infrastructure-led business models across emerging markets.

Following years of optimization across its product portfolio, technology and energy ecosystem, Spiro has moved past the proof-of-concept phase and stands ready to execute its next chapter of pan-African expansion. This investment will support the expansion of Spiro's battery-swapping network, strengthen its industrial and assembly footprint, accelerate technology development and support the company's entry into new high-growth African markets.

Global investors back Africa's fast-growing mobility and energy transition

As Africa's urban population and mobility needs continue to surge, electric vehicles and battery-swapping ecosystems are rapidly emerging as one of the continent's most promising infrastructure and energy investment opportunities.

Reducing dependence on imported fuel, strengthening energy and industrial sovereignty and modernizing urban transport systems are becoming strategic priorities across the continent, positioning EV infrastructure as a key pillar of Africa's economic resilience and industrial development.

Driven by rising fuel costs, increasing demand for affordable transportation and growing policy support for clean energy solutions, investors are increasingly backing scalable EV platforms capable of supporting Africa's next phase of urban and industrial growth.

For riders, the economic impact is immediate: operating a Spiro electric vehicle can reduce daily mobility costs by up to 40%, generating savings of up to $2 per day compared to fossil-fuel motorcycles.

Recent third-party verified lifecycle assessment results conducted on Spiro's operations in Kenya further highlight the environmental impact potential of EV infrastructure deployment across African cities:

Spiro's electric bikes deliver a 72% reduction in climate impact compared to fossil-fuel motorcycles , equivalent to approximately 19 tons of CO2 emissions avoided over a vehicle's lifespan.

, equivalent to approximately 19 tons of CO2 emissions avoided over a vehicle's lifespan. The study also identified an 80% reduction in ozone depletion potential and a 20% reduction in particulate matter emissions, underscoring the role electric mobility can play in improving urban air quality and reducing public health risks across rapidly growing cities.

Powering Africa's mobility revolution at scale

With operations across 7 African markets (Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon) and further plans to expand local production and enter new markets such as DRC and Ethiopia, Spiro is building one of Africa's most advanced EV and battery-swapping ecosystems.

Spiro's industrial footprint includes flagship manufacturing plants in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, alongside a state-of-the-art battery recycling facility in Nigeria. Combining locally adapted vehicle design, affordable battery-swapping infrastructure and integrated maintenance ecosystems, Spiro is making electric mobility commercially viable at scale for African riders.

Spiro's technology platform is supported by its R&D center, 150+ engineers and 30+ proprietary patents. The company is actively expanding beyond urban transport into a distributed clean-energy utility network that supports national renewable energy goals while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. Its innovations include IoT-enabled, solar-powered swap stations, alongside secondary-life battery applications designed for stationary renewable energy storage.

Investor quotes

"This past year marked a defining strategic milestone for Spiro. Across seven active markets, our deployment of 100,000 electric vehicles and 2,500 smart-swap stations has turned sustainable mobility into an affordable, everyday reality. Spiro has become a major driver of local industrialization, value creation and manufacturing across African markets with 6,000 sustainable direct and indirect jobs. Supported by our global pool of investors, we are entering our next growth chapter to deliver clean, cost-effective energy and transport alternatives to millions of riders across the continent", stated Gagan Gupta, Founder of Spiro and Chairman of Equitane.

"We are investing in Spiro and bringing Danish pension capital into one of Africa's most promising growth markets because we see potential for significant commercial growth in Spiro and electric mobility across Africa, as well as measurable climate impact. That is exactly the type of investment we want to make," says Lars Bo Bertram, CEO of Impact Fund Denmark.

Find out more on www.spironet.com

Contact :

Flora Limukii

Head of Corporate Communications, Spiro

Email: communications@spironet.com

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