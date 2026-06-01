M2i Global, Inc.: M2i Global and Volato Group (NYSE American: SOAR) Announce Partnership for Gold Tokenization with Aurica Tokenization

Aurica is in Advanced Negotiations with Multiple Gold Mining and Processing Suppliers

M2i to Receive Right to Acquire Up to 30% of Aurica for $20 Million

Reno, NV / Vero Beach, FL / Las Vegas, NV, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, under Definitive Agreement to merge with Volato Group, Inc. ("Volato") (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, is pleased to announced the execution of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Aurica Tokenization, Inc. ("Aurica"), a Nevada-domiciled commodity-tokenization company focused on physically-backed gold and strategic-mineral tokens.

This partnership will initially focus on gold tokenization, but will expand to include additional strategic minerals, including copper, silver, zinc, tin, lead, and rare earths, tokenizing each on the same physically-backed framework.

The key benefits of tokenization are instrumental to M2i's strategy of building a critical mineral supply chain to secure transparent, reliable, resilient, and responsible access to critical minerals and metals for the U.S., its allies, and partners.

Unlocks Liquidity: Historically, mining investments require massive capital and involve complex contracts. Tokenization breaks these assets into smaller digital fractions, making it easier for investors to buy, sell, and trade.

Traceability: By tracking a mineral as it moves from production to final product, blockchain ledgers enable manufacturers and defense contractors to verify responsible and ethical sourcing.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated, "We are extremely excited to partner with a well-positioned commodity tokenization company. Aurica's relationships span various critical minerals, but the initial focus will be gold tokenization. Tokenization, which transforms ownership of physical, illiquid strategic minerals into digital blockchain tokens, allows for fractional ownership, bringing much-needed liquidity to commodity markets. It streamlines supply-chain transparency, and democratizes access to mining investments, which are vital to our critical mineral supply chain strategy. Aurica's supply arrangements with multiple gold mining and processing companies represent a huge competitive advantage and this partnership enables us to accelerate our strategic-minerals roadmap. We believe actively tokenized high-grade domestic critical mineral will strengthen national defense supply chains and bypass reliance on foreign sources."

Aurica is a Nevada corporation focused on commodity tokenization, whose first product - the Aurica Token - is a 1:1 physically-backed gold token. Aurica is in late-state negotiations with several gold mining and processing companies to supply as much hallmarked gold as can be marketed on a monthly basis, acquired at a 3% discount to prevailing spot price. The multi-supplier framework is designed to give Aurica diversified, scalable, and resilient hallmarked-gold sourcing.

Aurica expects to commence processing at $40 million of hallmarked gold in month one, increasing by $2.5 million each month until reaching a sustained run-rate of $80 million per month in month 17 - implying year-one cumulative processing of approximately $645 million (average ~$53.75 million per month). Aurica retains 17% of all minted tokens in corporate treasury as a permanent gold-backed reserve, with the remaining 83% available to qualified investors and DeFi liquidity venues.

Aurica has engaged a Super Coupon Token platform under a product purchase agreement to power Aurica Token distribution. Each coupon embeds a smart contract granting holders the right to acquire newly-minted Aurica Tokens at a 5% discount to spot, with an 11-month token life and a 10-month annual trading window. Expired and exercised coupons reaggregate to the Aurica treasury for redeployment in subsequent minting cycles. The intrinsic value of each coupon token is approximately $2,500 at today's gold spot prices, while the actual trading price will be set by the market based on supply, demand, and prevailing trading conditions.

In addition, M2i will receive the right to purchase up to 30% of the common equity of Aurica for $20 million, exercisable for six months, with the resulting position structured to qualify for equity-method accounting treatment on M2i' s consolidated financial statements. Upon consummation of the investment, M2i will additionally receive approximately 6,000,000 Aurica-bearing coupon tokens per year for five years, carried at fair value under the FASB token-accounting rules effective since 2025. At today' s gold spot prices, each Aurica-bearing coupon token carries an intrinsic value of approximately $2,500; the actual trading price of the token will be determined by the market.

Strategic Significance

Potential equity ownership and exposure to Aurica's processing pipeline ramping from $40 million/month to $80 million/month and 17% treasury accumulation.

Recurring coupon-token distribution of approximately 6 million tokens/year for 5 years, marked to fair value under FASB 2025 token-accounting rules; intrinsic value approximately $2,500 per token at today's spot, with actual trading price determined by the market.

Baseline operating-income participation scaling from approximately $1.2 million per month at launch to $2.4 million per month at the $80M cap, before any gold-price appreciation, based on the 3%-below-spot acquisition framework.

Diversified, multi-supplier sourcing through advanced negotiations with several gold mining and processing companies, designed to underwrite Aurica's full processing ramp.

M2i & Volato Merger

In the second quarter of 2025, M2i Global and Volato announced a proposed merger designed to create a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth in critical infrastructure markets. M2i Global brings a platform focused on critical minerals and national supply chain resilience, while Volato contributes proven aviation technology, software capability, and an established track record of operational execution in complex regulated environments. Together, the combined company is positioned to participate in the U.S. critical minerals market -an opportunity estimated to exceed $320 billion annually-as domestic sourcing, logistics, and execution capabilities become increasingly strategic priorities.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company's Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector-leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a potential transaction (the "Transaction") involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed an update to its Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which included a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and updated Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement, on December 15, 2025. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.

After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Volato as of a record date to be established for voting on the potential Transaction. Additionally, Volato will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Volato's shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies

Volato and M2i Global and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The potential Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K by Volato, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the potential Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - drosende@m2i.global