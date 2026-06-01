IN8bio, Inc: IN8bio Presents Updated Overall Survival Data Surpassing 19.5 Months for DeltEx DRI in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma at ASCO 2026

Repeat dosing of DeltExTM Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) had a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 13.0 months and median overall survival (mOS) exceeding 19.5 months (not yet reached).

Results demonstrate the potential for meaningful improvement in outcomes with gamma-delta T cell therapy in combination with the standard-of-care that has remained unchanged for over 20 years.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cells (DeltEx DRI), median progression-free survival (mPFS) reached 13.0 months, nearly double the 6.6 months observed in patients receiving standard-of-care (SOC) alone. mOS has not yet been reached in repeat-dose patients and currently exceeds 19.5 months (+48%), compared to a final mOS of 13.2 months for patients receiving only SOC. Approximately 43% of repeat-dose patients remained alive at 24 months versus only 20% of SOC patients. Data are as of the May 15, 2026 data cutoff.

"These data continue to support the potential of DeltEx DRI to change the treatment landscape for newly diagnosed glioblastoma," said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio. "Patients today face the same outcomes as patients diagnosed over twenty years ago. Despite more than two decades with little advancement, we are seeing encouraging signals of durable disease control and prolonged survival supported by observed biomarker and immune reconstitution data. The need for new treatments for this devastating cancer is critical."

Glioblastoma (GBM) is among the deadliest cancers. Despite the SOC combination of surgery, radiation, and temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy, known as the Stupp regimen, mOS has remained at only ~14.6 months since 2005. The data presented at ASCO included findings from 17 treated patients with newly diagnosed GBM receiving IN8bio's DeltEx DRI ?d T cell therapy in combination with SOC, along with a comparison to contemporaneously enrolled patients receiving only the SOC.

The studies demonstrated that intracranially delivered DeltEx DRI was generally well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or neurotoxicity events reported.

Additional translational analyses integrating histopathology with artificial intelligence (AI) technology demonstrated that DeltEx DRI treatment drove a cold-to-hot tumor microenvironment shift, with broad T cell infiltration and reduction in immunosuppressive granulocytes not observed in SOC patients. Repeat DeltEx DRI dosing resulting in higher total doses also increased cumulative ?d T cell and CD4+ levels that correlated significantly with overall survival, linking sustained immune reconstitution to improved outcomes in a dose-dependent manner. Taken together these data point to a ?d T cell-mediated local mechanism with systemic reach.

"These findings suggest DeltEx DRI may not only directly target residual tumor cells, but also help sustain immune competency during chemotherapy treatment," said Kate Rochlin Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of IN8bio. "The ability to preserve and restore key immune cell populations while driving local tumor microenvironment remodeling represents an important potential advancement in GBM immunotherapy."

About INB-200 and INB-400

INB-200 and INB-400 are clinical-stage programs evaluating DeltEx DRI, IN8bio's genetically modified gamma-delta T cell platform designed to resist the lymphodepleting effects of temozolomide chemotherapy. The therapy is intended to allow gamma-delta T cells to remain active during chemotherapy administration and target stress-induced ligands expressed on glioblastoma cells.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ?d T cell and ?d T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. ?d T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel ?d T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic ?d T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified ?d T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors & Company Contacts:



IN8bio, Inc.

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