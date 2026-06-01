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WKN: A40THB | ISIN: KYG464401143 | Ticker-Symbol: B180
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 09:55
7,000 Euro
-10,26 % -0,800
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,65017:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HUHUTECH International Group Inc.: HUHUTECH International Group Provides Additional Details on €13.9 Million European Semiconductor Contract

WUXI, China, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) ("HUHU" or the "Company"), a global provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management, and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide, today provided additional information regarding its business operations, customer track record, and recently announced €13.9 million contract awarded to its German subsidiary.

As previously disclosed on May 27, 2026, HUHU Technologies Deutschland GmbH, HUHU's German subsidiary received seven purchase orders with an aggregate value of approximately €13.9 million, or approximately US$15.0 million, from a leading European advanced-node semiconductor wafer fabrication operator supporting the global AI and high-performance computing supply chain.

Key details of the European semiconductor contract include:

  • Seven purchase orders totaling approximately €13.9 million, or approximately US$15.0 million;
  • Two major purchase orders valued at approximately €10.9 million and €1.8 million, respectively;
  • Initial deposits of approximately €635,000, or approximately US$740,000, already received by the Company;
  • Deposits expected to be reflected in the Company's upcoming interim financial results;
  • Approximately 20% of the total contract value, or approximately €2.8 million, or US$3.0 million expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2026;
  • Remaining portion expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2027, subject to project delivery, customer acceptance and applicable revenue recognition requirements; and
  • Contract-related announcement furnished on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

HUHU provides high-purity process systems and engineering solutions supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities, with operations across China, the United States, Germany, Singapore and Japan. The Company has established a track record of serving leading memory semiconductor manufacturers and advanced manufacturing customers in China. Internationally, the Company has also received orders from customers that include a global supplier of DRAM and NAND memory solutions.

"While certain customer identities and project details remain subject to confidentiality obligations common within the semiconductor industry, we believe providing additional visibility regarding contract structure, deposits received and expected revenue realization is helpful for investors," said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. "This project reflects HUHU's ongoing participation in advanced semiconductor infrastructure projects across multiple international markets."

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a global provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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