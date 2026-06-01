Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market worth $5.68 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.80 billion in 2026 to USD 5.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Browse 234 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.80 billion

USD 3.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.68 billion

USD 5.68 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.4%

Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market Trends & Insights:

The diagnostics & therapy segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The radiation detection & monitoring products captured the highest market share of 80.0.% in 2025.

North America accounted for a 56.0% revenue share in 2025.

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The market is primarily driven by increasing investments in nuclear energy, growing adoption of medical imaging and radiotherapy procedures, and rising concerns regarding radiation safety across industrial and defense sectors. Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing stricter radiation protection standards and workplace safety regulations, compelling organizations to deploy advanced radiation detection and monitoring systems. Additionally, a surge in threats related to nuclear terrorism, radioactive material trafficking, and environmental contamination is driving demand for sophisticated radiation surveillance technologies in homeland security, border protection, and critical infrastructure applications. Technological advancements are also accelerating market growth, particularly the integration of AI, IoT, cloud computing, and predictive analytics into radiation monitoring systems. These innovations enable real-time monitoring, automated threat detection, remote surveillance, and improved operational efficiency.

Radiation detection & monitoring products are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the radiation detection & monitoring products is expected to be driven by increasing demand for real-time radiation surveillance, stricter safety regulations, growing nuclear energy investments, and rising adoption of AI- and IoT-enabled monitoring technologies. Industries such as nuclear power, healthcare, homeland security, defense, industrial manufacturing, and environmental monitoring are increasingly deploying advanced radiation detectors, personal dosimeters, area monitoring systems, and remote sensing solutions to enhance operational safety and regulatory compliance. Additionally, advancements in portable and wearable monitoring devices, predictive analytics, cloud connectivity, and automated threat detection capabilities are further accelerating the growth of the radiation detection and monitoring products segment across global markets.

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Detectors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The detectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market because detectors serve as the core component of radiation monitoring systems and are witnessing growing demand across nuclear power, healthcare, homeland security, defense, industrial manufacturing, and environmental monitoring applications. Increasing investments in nuclear infrastructure, rising use of medical imaging and radiotherapy, heightened concerns over radiological threats, and stricter workplace safety regulations are driving the adoption of advanced radiation detectors. Furthermore, technological advancements such as AI-enabled detection, semiconductor-based sensors, portable and wearable devices, real-time monitoring capabilities, and improved sensitivity are expanding detector applications and accelerating market growth.

North America holds the largest share of the radiation detection & monitoring market during the forecast period.

North America dominates the radiation detection, monitoring & safety market due to its established healthcare system, the high usage of imaging technology, clinically applied radiotherapy, and nuclear medicine, and the significant presence of nuclear power plants, research laboratories, and military installations. Additionally, regulations to ensure safety from exposure to radiation are highly regulated; therefore, it is mandated that there are continuous radiation measurements for accurate dosimetry in all aspects of use, from the medical field to nuclear, industrial, and security applications. There is also a high level of public awareness of the dangers of ionizing radiation, as well as vast amounts of money being spent on homeland security and environmental assessment/monitoring, providing another layer of support toward an eventual wide-scale adoption of sophisticated methods of radiation detection, monitoring & safety.

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Top Companies in Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market:

The Top Companies in Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and other players.

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