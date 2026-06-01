Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Telescopic Handler Market Expected to Hit US$ 10.33 Billion by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the telescopic handler market. These versatile machines combine the lifting capabilities of cranes with the functionality of forklifts, supporting material handling across construction, agriculture, logistics, and industrial applications.

The global telescopic handler market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.01 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 10.33 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising infrastructure development, increasing mechanization in agriculture, and growing demand for versatile lifting equipment on complex worksites. Telescopic handlers support heavy-duty operations across construction sites, industrial facilities, and farming applications by enabling efficient material lifting and placement in confined and uneven terrains.

Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure Development Worldwide

The rapid growth in global construction and infrastructure activity is a major factor driving demand for telescopic handlers. Governments and private developers continue investing heavily in highways, industrial corridors, smart cities, airports, renewable energy projects, and urban housing developments to support economic growth and urbanization. Global construction spending is expected to approach US$ 17.5 trillion by 2030, with the United States, China, and India contributing a significant share of new projects. Telehandlers are increasingly preferred on modern construction sites because they combine lifting height, mobility, and multi-attachment flexibility in a single machine.

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In the United States, non-residential construction spending remains above US$ 1.2 trillion annually, with manufacturing plants and data centers accounting for a large portion of new investments between 2023 and 2025. This directly increases demand for lifting and material-handling equipment capable of operating efficiently in congested environments. Industry data also indicates that telehandler unit sales in the U.S. rose by more than one-third in 2023, reaching nearly 30,000 units and accounting for close to 10% of all construction machinery sold.

Manufacturers are responding with machines offering higher stability, advanced safety systems, telematics integration, and improved fuel efficiency. Telehandlers are now widely used for transporting palletized materials, steel structures, masonry units, and prefabricated building components on large-scale projects.

Key Highlights

The global telescopic handler market is projected to grow from US$ 7.01 Bn in 2026 to US$ 10.33 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.7%.

Rising global infrastructure investments and construction activity continue driving strong demand for versatile lifting and material-handling equipment.

Europe remains the leading regional market, supported by strong construction activity, agricultural mechanization, and high rental fleet penetration.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to rapid urbanization, Belt and Road projects, and expanding smart city developments.

Telehandlers with 5-15 metres lift height and 3-10 ton lift capacity collectively account for the largest share of global demand.

Compact and electric telehandlers are witnessing the fastest growth as contractors seek low-emission and space-efficient equipment solutions.

Major manufacturers are focusing on electrification, telematics integration, rental partnerships, and fleet modernization strategies to strengthen market competitiveness.

Rising Mechanization and Automation in Agriculture Operations

The growing mechanization of agriculture and rural industries is another key driver supporting the telescopic handler market. Farmers and agricultural contractors increasingly adopt telehandlers to improve productivity, reduce labor dependency, and handle bulk materials more efficiently. These machines are widely used for bale stacking, feed handling, grain logistics, and fertilizer transportation, particularly on medium and large farms where operational efficiency is critical.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) continues promoting agricultural mechanization initiatives to improve rural productivity and sustainable farming practices. This trend is particularly visible across Europe, where agricultural telehandlers have become mainstream equipment. Industry data cited by Manitou Group indicates that the company maintained the leading position in agricultural telehandler registrations in France during 2025, with a market share exceeding 31%.

In countries such as Ireland, industry estimates show that nearly 70% of telehandler sales are directed toward agricultural applications, reflecting strong adoption among farmers and contractors. Manufacturers are also introducing compact models with improved maneuverability and attachment versatility to support mixed farming operations and livestock facilities.

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Key Highlight: Ardent Hire Solutions Places Landmark Order with Manitou in 2025

A major development in the telescopic handler market in 2025 was the announcement by Ardent Hire Solutions of a £40 million investment in more than 450 telehandlers from Manitou. According to Ardent Hire Solutions, the agreement represents the single largest order ever placed with Manitou UK and reflects strong confidence in the future of the UK construction, infrastructure, and housing sectors.

The order includes a range of Manitou telehandlers that will support construction, industrial, and material-handling applications across the UK market. Ardent stated that the investment is aimed at strengthening its fleet capabilities and ensuring customers have access to modern and efficient equipment for major projects. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Industry coverage from The Construction Index highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement for Ardent's long-term fleet expansion plans. The deal is expected to significantly increase the share of Manitou machines within Ardent's telehandler fleet while supporting growing demand for rental equipment in the construction sector.

The development also underlines the increasing focus on fleet modernization and equipment availability within the telescopic handler market. Both companies emphasized their commitment to supporting contractors with reliable lifting solutions for infrastructure and commercial development projects across the UK.

Segmentation Insights: Mid-Reach Telehandlers Lead While Compact Models Gain Momentum

Within lift height segmentation, the 5-15 metres category remains the leading segment, accounting for nearly 58% of global telehandler demand. These machines offer the ideal balance between lifting reach, stability, maneuverability, and acquisition cost, making them highly preferred across mid-rise construction, warehousing, and agricultural operations. Telehandlers within the 7-14 metre range are extensively used for pallet handling, material placement, feed loading, and bale stacking across Europe and North America. Major OEMs including JCB, Manitou, and Wacker Neuson SE continue expanding portfolios in this category due to strong contractor and rental demand. Meanwhile, compact telehandlers with lower lift heights are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing adoption across urban construction projects, confined industrial worksites, and landscaping applications where space efficiency and operational flexibility are critical.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads Established Demand While Asia Pacific Accelerates Rapid Expansion

Europe holds the leading share of the global telescopic handler market, supported by strong demand from both construction and agriculture sectors. Western Europe recorded telehandler sales of more than 32,000 units in 2025 following a record performance in previous years. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy remain key markets due to high equipment rental penetration, advanced agricultural mechanization, and ongoing infrastructure development.

The region also benefits from a strong manufacturing ecosystem and stringent Stage V emissions regulations, which continue accelerating investments in cleaner and more efficient telehandler technologies. Germany remains a major demand center due to industrial expansion and infrastructure spending, while France and the UK maintain strong agricultural equipment demand.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, projected to expand at a CAGR between 5% and 9% through 2033. China continues leading regional infrastructure development through large-scale investments linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, while India's Smart Cities Mission and urban infrastructure programs generate strong demand for material-handling equipment.

Southeast Asian economies such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand are also emerging as important growth markets because of rapid industrialization and urban construction activity. Compact telehandlers are gaining traction across densely populated urban projects where maneuverability and operational flexibility are critical.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include JCB, Manitou Group, JLG Industries, Caterpillar, Bobcat, and Wacker Neuson SE.

JCB continues strengthening its product portfolio through compact and high-capacity telehandler models designed for construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Manitou Group focuses on electrification initiatives and rental partnerships, including its large-scale supply agreement with Ardent Hire Solutions.

Caterpillar leverages its global dealer network and construction equipment ecosystem to strengthen telehandler adoption across infrastructure and mining projects.

Strategies across the industry increasingly emphasize electrification, rental fleet expansion, telematics integration, safety enhancements, and versatile attachment ecosystems to improve operational efficiency and long-term customer retention.

Market Segmentation

By Lift Height

5 - 15 meters

More than 15 meters

Less than 5 meters

By Lift Capacity

3 - 10 tons

More than 10 tons

Less than 3 tons

By Industry

Construction

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing Industry

Transport and Logistics

Power Utilities

Forestry

Others

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric

By Telehandler Type

Large

Compact

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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