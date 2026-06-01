Bluewater Family of Companies Earns 13 Telly Awards Across Content, Commercial, and Craft Categories

The Bluewater family of companies has been honored with 13 Telly Awards at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, earning recognition across branded content, social video, television, regional TV, animated commercials, film and shorts, and craft categories.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / The wins reflect the continued strength of Bluewater's integrated creative, production, performance marketing, and storytelling capabilities, spanning work produced across Bluewater and Shadowbox Pictures. Selected from more than 13,000 entries submitted globally, the wins were determined by a judging council of more than 250 industry experts.

"The strength of the Bluewater family of companies is that we can bring together different creative disciplines, talents, and points of view to make the work stronger," said Andy Latimer, Founder & CEO of Bluewater. "This year's recognition across branded content, social storytelling, animation, television, and direct response reflects the creative range we've been continuing to build. We're creating work people want to watch, remember, and engage with, while giving brands the storytelling and production craft they need to stand out."

Among this year's highlights, LOST IN with DJ BBQ earned recognition for the second year in a row, receiving two Silver Telly Awards in the Television - Travel & Tourism category for episodes featuring Ann Arbor, Michigan and Central Montana. The back-to-back recognition reinforces LOST IN's standing as an original travel and food series with genuine audience appeal.

Together, the wins highlight the creative range of the Bluewater family of companies, from entertainment-led storytelling and social-first content to commercial production, animation, and purpose-driven work.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. A full list of this year's winners is available at tellyawards.com/winners.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged advertising and production agency that unites strategy, creative, production, media, and commerce under one roof. Founded over 25 years ago and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, with offices and fulfillment operations in Memphis, Tennessee, Bluewater delivers measurable brand growth through creative storytelling, branded entertainment, and AI-driven media mix models spanning traditional, CTV, and digital channels. Learn more at www.bluewater.tv.

About Shadowbox Pictures

Shadowbox Pictures is a performance marketing agency and creative production company specializing in direct response television and turnkey commercial production. Founded in 1987, Shadowbox brings more than 30 years of experience producing DRTV spots that have generated over $800 million in sales. With a full-time team of seasoned professionals, in-house equipment and technology resources, and a Philadelphia-based facility with global reach, Shadowbox delivers story-driven production services designed to help brands drive measurable results. Learn more at www.directresponsetvproducers.com.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

(813) 944-2926

SOURCE: Bluewater

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