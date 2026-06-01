Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 16:42 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fee Brothers Launches Water-Soluble Fat Wash, Unlocking Savory Cocktails at Scale

Debuting in the U.S. June 1, with international availability this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fee Brothers, the fifth-generation, family-owned flavor house, is launching a first-of-its-kind line of water-soluble Fat Washes that make savory cocktails faster, more consistent, and easier for bars to execute. The line debuts in three flavors-bacon, roasted duck, and browned butter-giving bartenders a simple, shelf-stable way to add depth, aroma, and velvety mouthfeel without the traditional fat-washing process.

"Our love of savory cocktails had us fat washing at home," said Jon Spacher, president and CEO of Fee Brothers. "Once we cracked a water-soluble version with the same flavor and mouthfeel, sharing it was an easy call."

Fat washing has long been used to add richness and complexity to cocktails, but the method requires hours or days of infusion, freezer space, straining, and product loss. Fee Brothers Fat Wash removes those barriers while preserving the flavor and texture bartenders expect. The water-soluble line integrates seamlessly into cocktails without oiliness or separation. A few dashes add weight and roundness, delivering a luxurious mouthfeel.

As savory cocktails continue to grow in popularity, bars are looking for ways to offer these flavors without slowing service or increasing labor. Fee Brothers developed Fat Wash to help operators introduce savory cocktails in high-volume environments while maintaining consistency across shifts and locations.

"An absolute game changer," said Matt Green, founder and operator of Aqua Vitae. "It delivers pure efficiency with zero mess."

Operational efficiency was a core focus during development. This innovation helps reduce ingredient and preparation costs while providing an opportunity to increase margins by eliminating the need to fat wash an entire bottle of spirits. By eliminating labor-heavy prep, Fee Brothers Fat Wash helps operators protect margins and introduce savory cocktails more reliably. It gives bars a way to elevate the guest experience without adding back-of-house strain.

All three flavors will be available in 5-oz dash cap bottles. The line is gluten-free and formulated for flavor stability. When stored properly, Fat Wash has a recommended shelf life of three years from the date of manufacture.

The U.S. debut is June 1, with broader availability through distributors and select online retailers to follow. The European Union launch will take place in October at Bar Convent Berlin, where Fee Brothers anticipates strong interest from craft cocktail bars and high-volume venues.

About Fee Brothers

Founded in 1864, Fee Brothers is a fifth-generation, family-owned company based in Rochester, New York, crafting premium bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups. Trusted by bartenders worldwide, Fee Brothers combines craftsmanship, consistency, and innovation to elevate the art of drink making. Learn more at feebrothers.com and view the media kit.

For interviews and more information, contact:
Jenny Stockdale
p. (562) 343-3604
jenny@agency29.com
feebrothers.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989213/Fee_Brothers_FatWash_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fee-brothers-launches-water-soluble-fat-wash-unlocking-savory-cocktails-at-scale-302785003.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.