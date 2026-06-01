Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Kathy Bock, Managing Director and Head of Vanguard Americas ("Vanguard" or the "Company") and her team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's three new ETF products:

Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX: VIGG)

Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX: VUDH)

Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VUDV)





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Vanguard Canada is one of Canada's largest ETF providers with 39 Canadian ETFs and 10 mutual funds currently available. With 15 years in the Canadian market, Vanguard is one of the largest investment management companies in the world, managing $12.3 Trillion (CAD $16.7 Trillion) in assets to its more than 50 million investors worldwide. Canadians benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange