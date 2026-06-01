Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

01 June 2026

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of May 2026, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased 613,465 ordinary shares for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 May 2026, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 545,012,035 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 459,382,487.

The above figure (459,382,487) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240