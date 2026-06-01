Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 17:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics: Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Acquires Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

POWAY, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation (CLC). CLC is an FDA registered manufacturer, and value-added reseller of chemistry systems and reagents. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, CLC's business will be integrated into Diazyme's operations.

"Carolina Liquid Chemistries' cost-effective and reliable products will complement Diazyme's proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies, creating synergies that will benefit laboratories of all sizes," said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories. "This strategic acquisition positions us to enhance our diagnostic capabilities and deliver even more comprehensive solutions to reference and clinical laboratories and improve patient outcomes."

About Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is located in Poway, California. Diazyme uses its proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies to develop diagnostic test reagents run on automated chemistry analyzers and chemiluminescence instruments in user-friendly formats. Diazyme is a cGMP and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer. Information regarding Diazyme's technology and products can be found on its website at www.diazyme.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Sales
Tel: 858-455-4768
Email: Sales@Diazyme.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.