Binance Launches U.S. Stocks Trading and Previews bStocks Tokenized Securities

A major step in Binance's vision to build a multi-asset financial super app for investing, trading, and on-chain finance

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today introduced U.S. equities trading, giving eligible users access to more than 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. The launch reflects Binance's belief that financial inclusion grows meaningfully when access to opportunities becomes simpler and more integrated. Binance will also soon introduce tokenized U.S. stocks, marking another step in its vision of a multi-asset financial super app.

"We have set out to reach the next 3 billion users, and to do that, we need to make it simpler for users to access opportunities across asset classes, diversify their portfolios, and move more easily between traditional investing and on-chain finance," said Yi He, co-founder and co-CEO of Binance. "That is what a multi-asset financial super app should help people do."

Enabled through Binance's ADGM broker-dealer, Nest Trading Limited, the new offering expands Binance's multi-asset platform by bringing U.S. equities trading and a path to tokenization into a unified user experience. By reducing friction around how users access and hold major traditional assets, Binance is building on an approach already proven in products like perpetual futures.

Eligible users will be able to trade U.S. equities with zero commission, purchase fractional shares starting at just $5, and have direct ownership of the equities held by a U.S.-regulated clearing broker, including eligibility for applicable dividends and corporate actions. Select equities will also be available for 24/5 trading. Purchases will primarily be made using USDC, with support for BNB, USDT, USD1, and $U, and sale proceeds will be received in USDC. Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) will be available, allowing eligible users to earn passive income by lending their stock holdings.

In the coming weeks and subject to regulatory approvals, Binance will also introduce bStocks, tokenized securities representing select U.S. stocks and ETFs, issued by BTECH Holdings Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Once launched, bStocks tokenized securities will be available for trading on Binance Exchange.

As the largest digital assets exchange by trading volume and users, Binance will offer a native bridge from traditional stock ownership to programmable, always-on tokenized assets at a global scale that few others can match. This unlocks mobility and utility for real-world equities within and beyond the Binance ecosystem, enabling continuous on-chain access and potential DeFi applications, from lending to liquidity provision.

"Tokenization has the potential to reshape financial markets by giving users greater control, more flexibility, and ultimately more financial freedom," said Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance. "We see a significant opportunity to make financial assets more accessible, more useful, and more connected across traditional and digital markets."

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Important notes:

This announcement is jointly made by Nest Trading Limited and Nest Exchange Limited.



Nest Trading Limited acts as your introducing broker and routes your orders for Securities to its clearing broker partner, Alpaca, for execution, clearing, settlement and custody. Binance does not handle or custody your Securities. Securities are subject to high market and liquidity risk and price volatility (particularly outside traditional market hours).



bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks Tokenized Securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR).



The issuance of bStocks tokenized securities is subject to regulatory approval by the FSRA.



This announcement is for general information only and is not an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. The offering is available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions.



Binance does not onboard or service U.S. persons. bStocks are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. bStocks have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws.



bStocks are subject to market risk, liquidity risk, issuer risk, custody risk, broker risk, operational risk, technology risk, regulatory risk, tax risk, fees, withholding, transfer restrictions, and possible loss of the entire investment. Users should read the applicable Prospectus, Terms of Use, Securities Trading Product Terms, bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms, Risk Warning, Exchange Rules, and Exchange Procedures before trading.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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