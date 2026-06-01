World Environment Day: Known water crisis still leaving billions at risk, Hydrachem warns

BILLINGSHURST, England, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to mark World Environment Day (5th June), Hydrachem is calling for renewed focus on global water safety, warning that despite widespread awareness, unsafe water remains one of the most persistent and preventable environmental health crises.

While the risks associated with contaminated water - particularly in vulnerable communities - are widely understood, billions of people still lack access to safely managed drinking water, a gap Hydrachem says reflects a failure to translate awareness into action.

Ahead of World Environment Day, Hydrachem is calling on businesses, policymakers and aid organisations to place safe water and sanitation at the centre of environmental and sustainability strategies.

Nicolas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, a global manufacturer of water purification and hygiene solutions, commented:

"In 2026, safe drinking water should not be out of reach. It's no longer enough to say unsafe water is a crisis. That's already widely accepted. The real issue is that so many people are still living without access to basic water safety.

"Yes, climate change is increasing the risk of water contamination worldwide through extreme weather events, flooding, drought and infrastructure disruption, but it's a preventable problem that persists because action is not keeping pace with awareness."

The company says closing the gap between awareness and action requires a focus on three key areas: preventative water treatment at local level, strengthening rapid-response capabilities during climate-driven emergencies and adding long-term sanitation planning into infrastructure strategies.

Nicolas Barbieri concluded:

"The tools and expertise already exist, what's missing is urgency. We don't need more awareness; we need more implementation. That means investing earlier in prevention, responding faster when systems fail and treating water safety as core infrastructure, not a secondary issue."

Hydrachem operates in more than 60 countries and helps produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water annually through its purification and hygiene solutions, supporting governments, NGOs, hospitals and global brands. Visit https://hydrachem.com/services/humanitarian-aid/ to learn more about the company's humanitarian work.

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Images caption: As World Environment Day approaches, Hydrachem is calling for urgent action to close the global water safety gap.

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Notes to Editor:

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

The company was founded on philanthropic principles to improve access to clean water and help create a cleaner, safer world.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

More information about Hydrachem can be found by visiting https://hydrachem.com.

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