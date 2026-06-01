Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Chairman Addresses Shareholders, Emphasizes Execution, Market Expansion, and Long-Term Discipline

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands," "Kultura," or the "Company"), formerly known as Labor Smart INC., shares a letter from the Chairman of the Board, LTNC.

Fellow Shareholders,

I have spent a fair amount of time considering whether this letter needed to be written. After weighing it carefully, I believe it does.

Not because every shareholder will agree with every word. Not because it will satisfy every critic. And certainly not because I believe noise, speculation, or negative banter should dictate how this Company communicates.

I am writing because shareholders deserve to hear directly from leadership, and because there comes a point when leadership must speak clearly about where we are, what we are building, and what kind of shareholder culture helps move a company forward.

At the beginning of February, there was a significant shift in leadership responsibilities within Kultura Brands. Since that time, the work has been relentless. I have spent most of my time on airplanes, in distributor meetings, at retail accounts, at festivals, in conversations with acquisition targets, and in meetings with attorneys, accountants, consultants, public market professionals, strategic partners, and operators. The focus has been simple: move this Company forward.

It has been less than four months.

That is worth repeating.

In less than four months, this Company has launched products into the marketplace, opened Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and New Mexico, and is actively working on Florida and Michigan. We have built strong relationships with RNDC, Reyes Beverage Group, MS Walker, Martignetti Companies, and other key distribution partners. We have put products in front of thousands of consumers through major events, tastings, activations, and retail opportunities. We have continued to evaluate acquisition opportunities, pursue international relationships, and strengthen strategic discussions that could become important to the Company's future.

Most importantly, the product is moving.

For years, shareholders heard about opportunities, concepts, brands, and plans. Today, we have products on shelves. Consumers are buying them. Distributors are ordering them. Retailers are reordering them. That is not theoretical progress. That is operating progress.

When we talk about reorders and supply commitments, we are not talking about a few convenience stores buying a handful of extra cases. We are talking about distributor activity, truckloads of inventory, and commitments designed to support market growth. Recently, we placed supply commitments representing approximately 80,000 cases. That is not social media chatter. That is product. That is demand. That is execution.

The beverage business is not built in a chat room, on a message board, or through daily speculation about what someone thinks should have happened yesterday. It is built one market at a time, one distributor at a time, one retailer at a time, and one consumer at a time.

That is the work being done.

I also want to address the tone that sometimes surrounds this Company and its shareholder base. Let me be clear: shareholders have every right to ask questions. Shareholders have every right to expect progress, accountability, and communication. Many shareholders have been here through difficult years, broken expectations, delays, dilution, restructuring, and frustration. I understand that. I respect that.

But there is a difference between holding a company accountable and constantly tearing it down.

The right kind of shareholder asks serious questions, stays informed, understands that businesses are built through execution rather than emotion, and recognizes that public negativity can have real consequences. Distributors, partners, investors, lenders, acquisition targets, customers, and industry professionals pay attention. When the loudest voices around a company are reckless, uninformed, or destructive, it does not help anyone's investment. It does not help the Company negotiate. It does not help the brands grow. It does not help attract capital, partners, or credibility.

Frustration is understandable. Destruction is not a strategy.

As Chairman, I will always support honest questions, constructive criticism, and reasonable accountability. I will not pretend that every decision has been perfect, every challenge has been solved, or every legacy issue has disappeared because new leadership began moving faster. That would not be honest. This Company still has work to do.

The share structure remains a serious issue. I know it. The Board knows it. Management knows it. No one in leadership looks at the current capital structure and believes the job is finished. The Company has legacy obligations, settlements, financings, and commitments that accumulated over many years. We cannot erase the past with a press release, and we cannot responsibly repair a capital structure with slogans.

What we can do is work on the problem.

That work is happening now. Not someday. Not next year. Now. We are actively working with attorneys, consultants, public market professionals, and advisors on alternatives designed to strengthen the Company's capital structure over time and position Kultura Brands for a more durable future.

I also want to acknowledge the shareholders who have stayed the course. This Company has been through more than most. Some of you have every reason to be frustrated, and yet you continue to support the Company because you believe there is something real here worth building. That matters to me. It matters to the Board. It matters to the people doing the work every day.

But belief must be matched by discipline.

We are still early. There will be setbacks. There will be delays. There will be problems that take longer to solve than any of us would like. That is not unique to Kultura. That is business. The question is whether the Company is moving in the right direction, whether real products are entering real markets, whether distributor relationships are being built, whether consumer demand is being created, and whether leadership is doing the hard work required to give this Company a chance.

From where I sit, the answer is yes.

This is not a victory lap. It is not a promise that every obstacle is behind us. It is a statement of direction, accountability, and intent.

My commitment as Chairman is straightforward: we will keep building, keep improving, keep executing, and keep moving forward. We will focus on the work, not the noise. We will continue pushing the Company toward greater discipline, stronger operations, better market execution, and a healthier future. To the shareholders who want to be part of that kind of future, your support is appreciated. Your patience is respected. Your constructive questions are welcome. But this Company will not be led by fear, rumor, or negativity. It will be led by execution.

Thank you for your continued support.

Scott Darnell

Chairman

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future market launches, retail expansion, consumer demand, distribution growth, production capabilities, operational scalability, projected performance, and future business development initiatives.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, supply chain constraints, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, consumer purchasing behavior, distributor execution, and general economic conditions. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For additional information, visit:

www.kulturabrands.com

www.adiosspirits.com

Investor Relations:

ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-chairman-addresses-shareholders-emphasizes-execution-mark-1172099