Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery: Dr. Todd H. Lanman Presented Alignment-Driven Synergy Disc Results and Case Experience at the 2nd Annual Hoag Orthopedic Institute Spine Symposium

Synergy Disc presentation showcased statistically superior IDE trial outcomes, restoration of cervical lordosis, and long-term motion preservation in complex cervical spine cases

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Todd H. Lanman, MD, FACS, FAANS, founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery and ADR Spine, presented "Alignment-Driven Cervical Arthroplasty: Techniques, Case Experiences & Results with the Synergy Disc" on Friday, May 29, at the 2nd Annual Hoag Orthopedic Institute Spine Symposium in Newport Beach, California. The presentation highlighted statistically superior 24-month outcomes from the FDA-approved Synergy Disc 1-level IDE trial, along with biomechanical alignment improvements and long-term motion restoration case experience.

Dr. Lanman served as Principal Investigator of the multicenter ALIGN-1L IDE study, which evaluated Synergy Disc in patients with one-level symptomatic cervical degenerative disc disease. The prospective study enrolled 177 patients across 20 U.S. sites and compared outcomes with a historical anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) control. In the study, Synergy Disc demonstrated statistically superior improvements in pain and function compared with ACDF at 24 months, with all comparisons against ACDF reaching statistical significance.

The presentation also emphasized the importance of restoring cervical alignment as part of motion-preserving spine surgery. According to data presented by Dr. Lanman, 96.3 percent of patients experienced a measurable biomechanical improvement at 24 months, including improvement in alignment, motion, or both. The study also showed significant improvement in disc lordosis, supporting the role of alignment-driven arthroplasty in restoring more physiologic cervical spine mechanics.

"The primary goal of cervical disc replacement has always been motion preservation," said Dr. Lanman. "What makes Synergy different is that we no longer must choose between preserving motion and improving alignment. For the first time, we can address both through a single implant design. That combination has important implications for biomechanics, long-term function, and how we think about the future of cervical arthroplasty."

The Synergy Disc features a unique 6-degree lordotic core designed to improve cervical alignment, along with separated motion planes, integrated safety stops, a stability zone, and self-biting fins intended to support secure fixation and prevent migration. The device uses time-tested titanium alloy and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene materials and is designed to be MRI imaging friendly. Synergy Disc received FDA approval for 1-level cervical disc replacement in February 2026.

Dr. Lanman also presented long-term case experience involving patients with prior cervical fusion who were treated with Synergy Disc at an adjacent level. In one case, a patient with a prior C6-C7 fusion maintained segmental motion and improved lordosis at long-term follow-up, including 13.3 degrees of range of motion at four years and maintained alignment correction at five years. Additional cases illustrated the use of alignment-driven cervical arthroplasty in patients with prior fusion, high T1 slope, and complex cervical biomechanics.

"Everyone eventually loses some cervical alignment with age, and for many patients that change is not just cosmetic or radiographic; it affects how the neck functions," Dr. Lanman said. "The goal is not simply to put in an artificial disc. The goal is to restore motion in a way that accounts for the patient's alignment, balance, and long-term biomechanics."

The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Spine Symposium brought together leading spine surgeons and specialists to discuss advances in spinal biomechanics, minimally invasive surgery, motion preservation, and complex cervical and lumbar reconstruction. Dr. Lanman's presentation underscored the growing role of alignment-driven cervical arthroplasty as motion restoration surgery continues to evolve beyond earlier generations of artificial disc replacement.

About ADR Spine

ADR Spine is a leading authority in spinal care, dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for patients with spine-related conditions. With a team of highly skilled and experienced physicians, ADR Spine is committed to delivering the highest standard of care, utilizing leading-edge technologies and patient-centric approaches.

About Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, based in Beverly Hills, California, has been at the forefront of motion restoration and spine health for over 25 years. The practice specializes in artificial disc replacement and complex fusion revision surgery to relieve pain, restore movement, and help patients live their best lives.

About Synergy Spine Solutions

The vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc, is the only device designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine. For more information, visit Synergy Spine Solutions.

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SOURCE: Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-todd-h.-lanman-presented-alignment-driven-synergy-discr-results-a-1172229