Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - On the afternoon of May 28, the AI-Powered Cultural Global Expansion Development Conference, jointly hosted by Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group and the People's Government of Gongshu District, and organized by CRI-Online, was held in Gongshu. The event aimed to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence to accelerate the global dissemination of China's outstanding traditional culture.

In recent years, Gongshu District of Hangzhou has comprehensively advanced the development of the most scenic core section of the National Grand Canal Cultural Park, strengthening the image of the southern gateway to the China Grand Canal Scenic Area. By continuously enhancing the cultural tourism brand of "Visit Hangzhou, Embrace the Grand Canal," the district is striving to build both "a canal for the people" and "a canal for visitors." On the afternoon of May 28, the AI-Powered Cultural Global Expansion Development Conference, jointly hosted by Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group and the People's Government of Gongshu District, and organized by CRI-Online, was held in Gongshu. The event aimed to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence to accelerate the global dissemination of China's outstanding traditional culture.

Conference venue of the AI-Powered Cultural Global Expansion Development Conference. Photo by Gao Hang.

The conference brought together leading experts and industry pioneers from around the world and delivered a series of significant achievements. Sirisak Koshpasharin, Vice President of the Thailand Film and Content Association, and renowned Chinese film critic, bilingual author, and cultural commentator Zhou Liming delivered keynote speeches. Industry leaders from Singapore, Thailand, Russia, and other countries shared insights into emerging global trends. During the event, the Global University Student AIGC Creative Competition was officially launched, connecting young creators worldwide with industry resources and opportunities. The CRI-Online International Copyright Trading Center was also officially unveiled, creating a new bridge for Chinese copyrights to reach international markets. Experts from leading enterprises including DataEye and YoyWow shared practical experiences in global market expansion. Two roundtable discussions focused on new opportunities for copyright exports in 2026 and emerging AI application scenarios. Representatives from Gongshu-based enterprises engaged in in-depth discussions with CRI-Online, Baidu, Volcengine, Chinese Worldwide, and Integrity Law Firm to explore new avenues for cooperation.

Ying Qiaohua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Gongshu District Committee and Head of the Publicity Department, delivers remarks. Photo by Gao Hang.

In his speech, Ying Qiaohua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Gongshu District Committee and Head of the Publicity Department, noted that Gongshu District is leveraging the Grand Canal Digital Intelligence Future City as its core platform to build China's first national-level "AI + Cultural Tourism" pilot testing base. By integrating computing power, data, models, and application scenarios across the entire value chain, the district aims to establish itself as a leading innovation hub for the digital cultural industry.

He emphasized that the conference represents an important strategic initiative that combines national-level international communication resources with a complete ecosystem spanning AI research and development, cultural content creation, and global precision distribution. By integrating Gongshu's strengths in digital cultural tourism with CRI-Online's global communication network, the partnership seeks to create a dual-engine model of "industrial base + international communication," helping high-quality cultural content from Gongshu, Zhejiang, and beyond reach global audiences.

Launch ceremony of the Global University Student AIGC Creative Competition. Photo by Gao Hang.

Liu Chi, Vice President of CRI-Online, stated that leveraging its extensive global media resources and international influence, CRI-Online has established a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Chinese and international cultural tourism industries, promoting deeper integration between Chinese culture and global markets. He added that the conference fully utilizes CRI-Online's strengths in authoritative international communication, technological empowerment, and cross-border operations. With AI serving as the driving force, the platform connects the entire value chain of content creation, global distribution, and overseas operations, enabling Chinese cultural tourism IPs, digital content, and short-form dramas to efficiently enter overseas markets while enhancing the global reach and impact of Chinese culture.

Thailand Film and Content Association Vice President Sirisak Koshpasharin shares insights at the conference. Photo by Gao Hang.

Renowned Chinese film critic, bilingual author, and cultural commentator Zhou Liming delivers a keynote speech. Photo by Gao Hang.

Edmund Ooi, Co-founder of Singapore-based Yoywow Space, shares his perspectives at the conference. Photo by Gao Hang.

The collaboration between Gongshu District and CRI-Online marks not only a significant milestone in the development of the regional digital cultural industry but also an innovative model for cooperation between local governments and a national-level international communication platform in advancing Chinese culture globally. Looking ahead, both parties will continue to deepen their cooperation by leveraging AI technologies and international communication channels to build an integrated service system encompassing content creation, technological empowerment, and global dissemination. The partnership aims to help more Chinese cultural tourism IPs and digital content reach international audiences and contribute fresh momentum to China's cultural development.

Roundtable discussion: "New Opportunities for Copyright Exports in 2026." Photo by Gao Hang.

Roundtable forum: "New AI Application Scenarios."

Conference venue. Photo by Gao Hang.

From a broader development perspective, Gongshu District has consistently pursued innovation-driven development along the Grand Canal Cultural Belt, revitalizing canal culture while creating a model where canal heritage and modern civilization flourish together.

The district has established a cultural tourism landscape matrix featuring "Five Streets and Ten Scenic Attractions." Thirty-three museums and cultural institutions, including the China Grand Canal Museum, have jointly created a "museum without walls" experience. The "Gongshu 100" fashionable check-in destinations have become influential urban visual IPs, while the Grand Canal's branding system and promotional slogans are helping shape a new cultural identity that combines contemporary appeal with international communication power. As a result, the thousand-year-old cultural heritage of the Grand Canal continues to shine with renewed brilliance in the new era.

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Source: Hmedium