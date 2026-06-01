EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o. / Key word(s): Takeover

Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG



01.06.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

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ALTA GROUP D.O.O. Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG Alta Group notes the announcement by Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d., Ljubljana published on 1 June 2026 regarding its intention to increase the price per share in its voluntary public takeover offer for Addiko Bank AG to EUR 33.50 per Addiko share. Alta Group confirms that it maintains its position set out in its announcement published on 15 May 2026 and maintains its decision to tender its shares in Addiko Bank AG into the voluntary public takeover offer of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. ENDS For more information: Media: press@altagroup.rs



01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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