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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 18:02 Uhr
143 Leser
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State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications President & CEO Elected To U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council Steering Committee

AKRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Elizabeth Bartz, the President and CEO of State and Federal Communications, Inc., was recently elected to join the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council Steering Committee. This prestigious assembly of corporate executives collaborates with municipal leaders nationwide to influence critical discussions on public policy, local economic growth, and the advancement of cities across the United States.

For more than 30 years, Bartz has led State and Federal Communications, Inc., a nationally recognized firm specializing in government relations compliance, lobbying law, campaign finance, procurement and ethics guidance. Under her leadership, the company has become a trusted resource for organizations navigating complex regulatory environments across the United States and Canada.

"This opportunity allows me to contribute to important conversations impacting communities across the country while representing both our industry and the Akron business community on a national stage," said Bartz. "Strong communities are built when business and government leaders work together with transparency, ethics and a shared commitment to progress. I'm honored to serve alongside such respected leaders."

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik praised Bartz's election and longstanding leadership.

"Elizabeth Bartz's election to the U.S. Conference of Mayors Business Council Steering Committee is an incredible honor and a testament to the leadership, expertise and integrity she has demonstrated throughout her career," said Mayor Malik. "For decades, Elizabeth has helped organizations across the country navigate the complex worlds of government relations, ethics and compliance with professionalism and a deep commitment to doing things the right way. Her work has not only shaped conversations nationally but has also brought pride to Akron's business community. I congratulate Elizabeth on this well-deserved achievement and know she will bring valuable insight and leadership to the committee."

Bartz is widely recognized as a national thought leader in ethics and compliance and is a frequent speaker, author and podcast host on issues related to lobbying law, transparency and government affairs. Her election further highlights the growing national influence of both State and Federal Communications and Akron's business leadership community.

For more information about State and Federal Communications, visit stateandfed.com.

# # #

CONTACT:
Kat Allen Martucci
330-714-2274
kat@ampstrategy.com

About State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications, Inc. ensures organizations fully comply with the growing government compliance laws and regulations regarding lobbying, campaign finance, and procurement lobbying. For nearly 30 years, they have provided compliance solutions to Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and government affairs firms. They offer online guidebooks for self-directed reporting and the ALERTS consulting program, which handles political compliance reporting details. Their expert compliance attorneys maintain up-to-date and accurate information at the federal, state, and local levels, and offer expanding international compliance services. State and Federal Communications, Inc. is the compliance standard for government affairs needs in lobbying, political contributions, and procurement lobbying.

SOURCE: State and Federal Communications, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/state-and-federal-communications-president-and-ceo-elected-to-u.s.-conference-of-mayors-1172230

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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