Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLDY | ISIN: AU000000NST8 | Ticker-Symbol: NS7
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 12:33
11,500 Euro
-2,79 % -0,330
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,27612,49819:27
11,48211,53813:20
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Publishes Presentation Outlining Perspectives on Value Creation at Northern Star Resources Ltd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of well over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today published a presentation titled "Northern Star Rising."

In its presentation, Elliott outlined the opportunity for Northern Star to realize the full potential of its world-class gold mining portfolio. Northern Star's recent pattern of operational missteps, cost overruns and inconsistent strategic direction demands urgent action. Elliott described a clear path forward for the Company, focused on conducting a strategic review in tandem with a CEO search and a process aimed at identifying operational improvements. Elliott added that Northern Star should supplement its Board of Directors with fresh perspectives to assist in evaluating the Company's next steps. Elliott is committed to working constructively with Northern Star to help the Company make the most of this unique value-creation opportunity.

The full presentation can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Sydney
Annabel Clunies-Ross
Hanbury Strategy
T: +61 428 295 517
nst@hanburystrategy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/5996642/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-publishes-presentation-outlining-perspectives-on-value-creation-at-northern-star-resources-ltd-302787197.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.