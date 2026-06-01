Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907602 | ISIN: FR0004527638 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YK
Stuttgart
01.06.26 | 19:02
26,900 Euro
-2,18 % -0,600
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,70028,00019:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 18:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 04.30.2026

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
April 30, 2026

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 9,890,351
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,883,535


* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2026.04.30_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.