Join us for an exclusive deep dive with Lewis Black, President and CEO of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX: AII / NASDAQ: ALM), as he takes you inside the stunning completion of the Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea - the largest and most advanced tungsten mine built in the Western world since the early 1970s. In this candid, no-nonsense conversation, Lewis shares the remarkable journey from a beaten-down junior miner to a near-term producer with a fully automated, flotation-based processing plant. Discover how Almonty overcame relentless skepticism, brutal winters, and a global pandemic to build a billion-dollar asset on the side of a mountain. Learn why their proprietary blending techniques, class-one water treatment plant, and 136 years of accumulated know-how create an unassailable moat. Lewis also updates shareholders on the ongoing molybdenum drilling at Sangdong, the reopening of Los Santos in Portugal, the gentle "pickup truck" approach at the Gentung project in Montana, and why he believes this is only the beginning of Almonty's transformation. For long-time believers who stuck through the pain, this is the payoff - and for new investors, a masterclass in disciplined, value-driven leadership.