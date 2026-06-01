Freeman Health System Completes Acquisition of Northwest Health, Expands Regional Care

JOPLIN, Mo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Health System today announced it has completed its acquisition of Northwest Health in Northwest Arkansas following the close of its purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH). The system's care network now includes Freeman Health System - Bentonville Medical Center, Freeman Health System - Springdale Medical Center, Freeman Health System - Willow Creek Medical Center, and Freeman Health System - Siloam Springs Medical Center, along with associated outpatient centers, physician practices and a workforce of approximately 2,200 dedicated employees.

"Welcoming Northwest Health into the Freeman network supports our commitment to long-term growth and enhances our ability to provide compassionate, coordinated care across a broader regional footprint," said Matthew Fry, President and CEO of Freeman Health System. "Northwest Health's hospitals and care teams bring tremendous strength to our organization, and together, we're elevating care delivery, expanding access to essential services, and investing in the health of the people and communities who rely on us every day."

The acquisition marks Freeman Health System's first expansion into Arkansas and reflects the organization's Freeman Forward strategy to increase access to high-quality, community-focused care while advancing clinical collaboration, operational excellence, and innovation across the Four-State region. The announcement follows several recent growth initiatives across the system, including the opening of Freeman Fort Scott Hospital late last year.

"As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., Northwest Arkansas sits at the center of powerful economic forces, with leading retail, food, and logistics companies driving sustained population growth," Fry added. "We owe it to these communities-both new and longtime residents-to ensure access to high-quality healthcare that keeps pace with growth and reflects the care people expect and deserve."

While teams from both organizations continue immediate-term integration efforts, long-term goals for the newly expanded system include:

Addressing a growing need for behavioral healthcare in Northwest Arkansas by expanding specialized mental health and substance use services

Empowering local teams to enhance care delivery and sustain community-focused services

Increasing access to maternal care

Expanding specialty care services, including cardiology, oncology, and orthopedics

Strengthening recruitment and retention efforts to educate, train, and hire the next generation of providers

Northwest Health patients will continue to have access to care and valued providers at the facilities they know and trust, now backed by the strength and resources of the region's largest local healthcare provider. There will be no changes to the insurance plans accepted at the facilities or practices. Naming updates will continue to be shared in the coming months, and the community can expect ongoing updates.

For more information, visit freemanhealthnw.com.

About Freeman Health System

Locally owned and nationally recognized, Freeman Health System is a not-for-profit health system serving communities across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas through a network of hospitals, physician clinics, outpatient locations, and specialty services. The system includes Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital, and the Freeman Health System facilities in Bentonville, Springdale, Willow Creek, and Siloam Springs. Freeman Health System also operates Ozark Center - the region's largest provider of behavioral health services, and offers comprehensive cancer, cardiology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, and women's and children's services. The system is supported by more than 7,000 employees and is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in a 70-mile radius. For more information, visit Freeman Health System.

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SOURCE Freeman Health System